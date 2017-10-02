The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - As rank of world’s refugees swell, places to accommodate them shrink
2nd October 2017 - Don’t insult Buhari, Umahi advises PDP members
2nd October 2017 - Bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon – Ogbeh
2nd October 2017 - Alleged gunman who killed 50 in Las Vegas concert identified
2nd October 2017 - Military launches counter violence campaign in Borno 
2nd October 2017 - More than 20 killed, 100 injured in Las Vegas shooting – Police
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria will not disintegrate — Bishop Oyedepo
2nd October 2017 - Ambode: A quiet but virtuoso performance
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s future in citizens’ hands – Cleric
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria @ 57: We’ve more to gain together than divided – Ambode
Home / World News / As rank of world’s refugees swell, places to accommodate them shrink

As rank of world’s refugees swell, places to accommodate them shrink

— 2nd October 2017

Top UN refugee official on Monday said over two million people fleeing wars or persecution joined the ranks of the world’s refugees this year, but often face more restrictive asylum policies, especially in Europe and the U.S.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi told the commission’s Executive Committee in Geneva that “these people include 650,000 from South Sudan and 500,000 Muslim Rohingya.

“They escaped violence in Myanmar for Bangladesh over the past five weeks, many of the latter stateless.

“So far in 2017, more than two million people fled their countries as refugees.”

According to him, the refugees often arrive sick, traumatised and hungry in remote border locations in communities affected by poverty and underdevelopment.

He explained that “many have urgent protection needs – children separated from their families, men, women, girls and boys exposed to sexual and gender-based violence.”

He added that at the end of 2016, 17.2 million refugees fell under UNHCR’s mandate, but some of them had returned to their countries of origin, while others resettled.

Grandi expressed concern that the refugee issue had been increasingly instrumentalised in local and national policies.

He said “international cooperation has been replaced by fragmented responses, resulting in restrictive immigration and asylum measures, even in countries with histories of exile and migration and proud tradition of welcome.

“Border closures, measures to limit entry, restrictive asylum procedures, indefinite detention in appalling conditions, and offshore processing had regrettably increased,’’ he said, decrying rising xenophobia.

He said UNHCR observed that protection environment had deteriorated in many parts of the world, including in industrialised countries, in Europe, in the U.S, in Australia.

“Nearly 1.2 million refugees need to be resettled globally; it is therefore an issue of major concern that fewer than 100,000 resettlement places are available this year – a drop of 43 per cent from 2016.”

Traditionally, U.S. took the largest number of refugees deemed most vulnerable under UNHCR’s resettlement programme involving about 10 western receiving countries.

Syrian and Congolese refugees led those resettled in 2016.

The Donald Trump administration in the U.S. recently proposed admitting a maximum of 45,000 refugees through to 2018, the lowest cap in decades, which officials said was necessary to ensure U.S. security, although Democrats and humanitarian groups blasted the decision.

The report also projected slashing funding to the refugee resettlement programme by 25 per cent.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t insult Buhari, Umahi advises PDP members

— 2nd October 2017

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised politicians in the opposition not to insult those in government but to criticise them constructively to enhance development. Umahi spoke at a gala-night to celebrate 21 years of the creation of Ebonyi and the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday. He advised members of his…

  • Bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon – Ogbeh

    — 2nd October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has assured Nigerians that price of rice would soon crash in the market. A 60 kilogram of Nigerian rice presently sells for N17,000 but the minister assured that following Federal Government’s intervention, including negotiation with the millers, the price would drop to…

  • Alleged gunman who killed 50 in Las Vegas concert identified

    — 2nd October 2017

    This is the first image of the suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people when he opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock has been named as the shooter who shot dead crowds of revellers at a country music event on the city’s world famous strip. As well as the…

  • Military launches counter violence campaign in Borno 

    — 2nd October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has launched counter- religious extremism and violence campaigns in Borno State to curtail possible recruitment of youths into violent groups as witnessed in the Boko Haram insurgency. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai said at the launch on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno capital that the one month campaigns…

  • Nigeria will not disintegrate — Bishop Oyedepo

    — 2nd October 2017

    Dr. David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide says Nigeria will not break up in spite of its present challenges. He said this in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Monday. The Bishop had led the church in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share