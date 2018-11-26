If things go as they would likely to go, Paul Biya will rule till 2024. He will be ninety-two then and might retire or even contest for an other term.

Asikason Jonathan

In the battleground of politics, Africa has a short list of successful strong men and considering the evolving political climate in Cameroon, President Paul Biya may against all odds make the list.

If successful, President Biya will join the gargoyles of Hastings Banda and Umar Bongo now of unblessed memory and José Eduardo dos Santos who recently announced his retirement. If unsuccessful, he will join Robert Mugabe, Yayah Jammeh, Blaise Campaore, Abdoulaye Wade, Hosin Mumbrack, etc who are still nursing the regret of being forced out of power.

The above names perfectly defined the ills of African States. They are African strong men and in the spirit of king Louis XVI famous dictum, l’etate c’est moi, they became their States writ large as the line separating Commonwealth and personal wealth were smudged. They understood what power denotes and connotes — hence they don’t joke with it. Robert Mugabe reportedly chastised President Gbagbo of ivory Coast for being soft with power.

“He caused his own downfall. You don’t allow the electoral commission to rig yourself out of power,” he joked. Though Mugabe had himself forced out of power in a coup in all but name, his electoral advise rendered in joke must have been beneficial to President Biya . His country’s electoral umpire recently declared him the winner of 9th October presidential election and has subsequently been sworn in for the seventh term against the backdrop of the massive irregularities that marred the election and the opposition declaration of winning the poll.

If things go as they would likely to go, Paul Biya will rule till 2024. He will be ninety-two then and might retire or even contest for an other term. Megalomania is the stock in trade of a typical African strongman— Paul Biya represents that perfectly well.