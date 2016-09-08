… As Onaiyakan, Iwuanyanwu task president on economy

From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

For Nigeria to emerge out of recession President Muhammadu Buhari must broaden his economic team, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyakan advised yesterday.

Similarly, former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. ABC Nwosu asked the President to listen to calls for the restructuring of the economy.

Both spoke at separate fora. Onaiyakan, speaking in Abuja, at a dinner held in honour of diplomats and the leadership of Caritas, a Catholic association, by former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, insisted that the arrangement currently in place may not be good enough towards revamping the economy.

The cleric said Buhari must go beyond political and tribal lines to engage as many good economists as possible to fix the current economic crisis.

“The recession is with us; what I think this government must do is to go beyond politics and other sentiments and assemble as many people who have solutions to our problem as possible,” he said.

Onaiyakan cautioned that pandering to party politics by the government would worsen the current economic hardship. He charged Nigerians to rally round government and avoid comments and actions that would distract the authorities.

Similarly, elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on President Buhari to initiate workable economic policies to get the country out of the current economic woes.

This was even as he urged Nigerians to support the anti-corruption agenda of the government.

He equally called on the president to save the country from imminent collapse by, not only, tackling the continuous killings across the country by suspected Fulani Herdsmen, but also work hard towards the unification of the country by avoiding policies that cause ethnic tension among Nigerians.

“While I urge Nigerians to support the current effort of President Buhari to tackle corruption, I appeal to him to stop the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, who have continued to kill innocent Nigerians, to save the country from collapse,” Iwuanyanwu said.