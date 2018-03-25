The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - ‘As newlyweds, how do we share domestic chores?’
25th March 2018 - Healthy relationship rules you should never break
25th March 2018 - I am super comfy with my looks girl; breasts, hips, ass et al
25th March 2018 - Stories of man’s inhumanity to man
25th March 2018 - Oyebola Shakirat 08140804462
25th March 2018 - What do you know about your tongue?
25th March 2018 - Air travel and medical Problems… (2)
25th March 2018 - Abia Governorship 2019: Still turn of Abia South
25th March 2018 - Gender equality now
25th March 2018 - PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent
Home / Columns / ‘As newlyweds, how do we share domestic chores?’

‘As newlyweds, how do we share domestic chores?’

— 25th March 2018

Dear njigirl,

My mother-in-law doesn’t think I will make a good mother and I am now pregnant with my first child. Should I be trying to convince her otherwise?

AJ

Dear AJ,

I do not know how long you have been together with this woman’s son or how long you have been married to him. I am guessing that she has had the same sentiments towards you all this time. Has she changed towards you at all? Why do you think she will change now?

Most importantly, what are the notions she has about your capability as a wife and mother? These are deep rooted and directly tied to her convictions that you are not good enough for her son. There is nothing that you can do to make a person who has a deep conviction of dislike or hatred towards you to change their mind. This person has a problem that has nothing to do with you. You should continue to be yourself and concentrate on your pregnancy, your husband and on how to become a good person for humanity. Your mother-in-law may continue to hold these false beliefs about you but your duty is to keep on being a great partner to your spouse. Be nice to your mother-in-law; hold your complaints about her from your husband. What will likely happen is that your husband will see that his mother is the aggressor here and will support you when she states her ill-conceived notions about you. You need to pray that her actions towards you do not go overboard so that you do not react negatively. Be a good sport at all times especially towards her. Have you heard the cliché: kill them with kindness? That is the medicine for this type of behavior. Good luck with your pregnancy.

ν Dr. NJ

dear njigirl,

how should newlyweds discuss and split the domestic roles in the home?

ν Worried Newlywed

Dear Newlywed,

Depending on what part of the world you live, the culture may split amongst gender lines. Traditionally, in many African cultures, the man is revered as head of household (HOH) and is not expected to do chores at home. In fact, it is a taboo for a man to be in the kitchen. His role is to work outside the home to provide for the family. The wife looks after the homefront, cooks and cleans and takes care of the husband’s every need as well as those of the children. She is expected to be heard and not seen when the HOH is around. The HOH is the king in the home and has the first and last word.

Well, things have changed for the better in many of these communities. Women now work outside the home and have the ability to contribute to the home economy. They now have a say in the home even though still limited in many homes.

Conversely, in the Western hemisphere (Europe and America inclusive), since the 1960’s, women fought for their rights and their equality and were granted these rights. This meant and still means that women work outside the home and provide nearly half of the money that comes into the home. They argue that since they bring in 50 percent of the income, chores and domestic decisions should also be divided using the 50-50 formula. Since that time, many homes have adopted this formula and it has become the “lingua franca” of the homes.

So, in a new marriage, the question should be about fairness and what works in your situation. If you work a typical 9-to-5pm shift and your spouse works the 3-to-1pm shift, both of you should be able to work out an amicable pattern where the husband prepares the meals (since he has time in the mornings) while you do the dishes and cleaning of the home when you get back at 6pm or so. There is no rocket science plan for your situation. Your plan has to be practical and workable and most of all, it must be agreeable to both of you. There is reason for both of you to be flexible so that you can change whatever that is not working quickly. Please make sure that you discuss what you intend to do and both of you must come up with suggestions as well as make the final decisions.

Good luck,

Dr. NJ

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state. Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security

    — 25th March 2018

     Rose EjembI, Makurdi Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the threats which activities of killer herdsmen posed to food security in the state where several communities have been deserted and farmers reduced to tenants in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at the time they are supposed to have commenced land clearing for the next…

  • Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

    — 25th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have petitioned the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, over an alleged plot by some people to manipulate the list of delegates for the 2018 governorship primary election of the party in the state. In a petition dated March 10, 2018, the…

  • LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

    — 25th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party heads for the local government elections in June,  this year. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, when he addressed the  state stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP at the …

  • Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second hand citizens -COCIN President

    — 25th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has said that the Federal Government can’t reduce Christians in Nigeria to second class citizens following the unabated attacks and killings of innocent persons by herdsmen. He said the herdsmen were being shielded by security agents after carrying out deadly attacks that…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share