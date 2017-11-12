…As IOC opens proceedings on member accused of sexual harassment

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) internal ethics and compliance department is currently “looking into” harassment allegations against Israeli IOC member Alex Gilady.

A decision will then be made as to whether to refer the case to the body’s “independent” Ethics Commission, chaired by former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, for a final verdict.

Gilady, an IOC member since 1994 who is currently vice-chair of the Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020, is accused of harassment by two female journalists in the 1990s.

One, Neri Livneh, has accused him of exposing himself and propositioning her during a work meeting relating to his role as President of Keshet Broadcasting Group in 1999.

Another, Oshrat Kotler, claimed to have received an “indecent proposal” from the 74-year-old 25 years ago.

He did not deny details of the first two allegations but insisted there was “no intention to cause any harm”.

“In all cases, there was no intention of causing any harm me, and if my behaviour caused any aggravation – I am deeply sorry,” he said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz has also published anonym

Gilady has threatened legal action against these three “false allegations” but has temporarily stood-down from his Keshet position to fight them.

He has no plans to relinquish any IOC roles.

“The chief ethics and compliance officer [Pâquerette Girard Zapelli] is currently looking into the situation and will report to the IOC Ethics Commission,” a spokesperson told insidethegames today.

They did not provide any timeline for how long this process will take.

Gilady has been here in Lausanne for IOC Commission meetings this week and is due to attend an IOC Coordination Commission inspection in Tokyo between December 11 and 13.

He is also the former senior vice-president of NBC Sports and chairs the Television and Digital Advisory Group of the International Association of Athletics Federations.