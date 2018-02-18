The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - As Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim Prize
18th February 2018 - This weird season
18th February 2018 - Cock and sweet tales from JAMB
18th February 2018 - Greek gift to Tinubu
18th February 2018 - A word on the arrest of DPO Bur Dooior in Benue
18th February 2018 - Refusal of Prisons Service to harmonise salaries
18th February 2018 - Why I chose to live with fatherless children – Oyediji, National Secretary, ASOHON
18th February 2018 - My Encounter with Morgan Tsvangirai ‘Why Africa is rich and poor’
18th February 2018 - Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress
18th February 2018 - WAPTV commences transmission on PlayTV
Home / Editorial / As Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim Prize

As Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim Prize

— 18th February 2018

The 2017 Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, after two consecutive years in which no worthy winner could be found, went to former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.  It is heartwarming that the Mo Ibrahim Foundation found her worthy of this great honour which is Africa’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize. As the Foundation put it “…confronted with unprecedented and renewed challenges, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf demonstrated exceptional and transformative leadership…Today (she) stands tall in victory.”

Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf has thus joined a small exclusive club of five distinguished African leaders who have been honoured by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, including Nelson Mandela, the inaugural honorary laureate; President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007); President Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008); President Pedro Pires of Cape Verde (2011) and President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014).  Sirleaf thus becomes one of the world’s most decorated stateswomen, having also shared the Nobel Prize for Peace with her compatriot, Ms. Leymah Gbowee, in 2011.

In spite of a few murmurs, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s accomplishments are incontestable.  Liberians will never forget her for keeping the peace after 14 years of war in which barbaric extremities, child soldiers, drugs and war crimes had become part and parcel of Liberia’s existence.  In the process, the poor country’s infrastructure was leveled to the ground.  She assumed office as president of a prostrate nation with no hospitals, schools, roads; even lamp-posts had been destroyed.  She performed the feat of erasing $5 billion debilitating foreign debt within her first three years, thereby clearing the coast for foreign investors and boosting the prospects of economic development.

Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf came to power in 2005, and since 2006, Liberia is the only one of 54 African countries to have improved in every category and sub-category of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG).  The index is an annual assessment of more than 100 variables on the quality of governance from more than 30 African and global institutions. It is also an assessment of service delivery and policy outcomes across the continent.  It serves as a tool to determine and debate government performance.  From 2006 to 2014, before the Ebola crisis, the Liberian economy grew at an average annual rate of over seven per cent.  As a person, Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf endured imprisonment, exile and other personal risks on her way to leadership.  She embraced opponents with courage and fought for generational change which paved the way for her successor to follow.  Her achievements have inspired and given confidence to millions of women in Africa and the world.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation made a good choice.  This distinguished lady has paid her dues in integrity, self-confidence and the ability to inspire others.  Her commitment, passion and excellent communication are qualities that are in short supply on the continent.    The result has been high incidence of corruption, vote-buying to stay in power and incompetence.

Africa is much obliged to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation for the Leadership Prize.  It has once more demonstrated the invaluable legacy of the founder who is a Sudanese telecommunication entrepreneur. His effort to pay back to Africa through the Foundation is laudable.  It is noteworthy that part of the considerations for winning the prize is the manner of the leader’s accession to power, and his or her manner of quitting the stage.  Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf did not try to amend the constitution to elongate her tenure.  She quit while the ovation was loudest.  She created and maintained a level playing field for the candidates jostling to succeed her.  It is remarkable that her successor did not come from her own political party and that, as a matter of fact, her political party expelled her on the dubious charge that she did not support her party strongly enough during the election.  She is a hero of democratic government in Africa. 

We congratulate Mrs. Johnson Sirleaf on winning the more than $5 million prize. This money should cushion her post-presidency life and avail her the means to continue her great service to Africa.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress

— 18th February 2018

NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…

  • Health facts you should know about banana

    — 18th February 2018

    Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C. Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be…

  • Sad Tales From Bauchi

    — 18th February 2018

    Parents of 20 students who died in Kano accident speak Their last moments, by schoolmates PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi   Days after 20 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, perished in a tragic autocrash, parents and friends of the deceased are gripped by grief as the sound of mourning is…

  • Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village

    — 18th February 2018

    …After taking wife, children to safety ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi  Forty-seven-year old Fidelis Peren, a father of seven, had looked forward to a better new year as his farms were doing well and it was almost time for harvest. His plan was that after selling his farm produce, he would complete a building he had started…

  • 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang

    — 18th February 2018

     NGOZI UWUJARE A welder in Asaba, 72-year-old Moses Iweh, may have to spend the rest of his life in jail, if convicted and sentenced to a prison term. Moses is alleged by the Delta State Police Command of aiding the robbery activities of his son, Samuel Iweh, 26, and members of his gang in Asaba,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share