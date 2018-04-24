The Sun News
NFF

…As electoral committee commences work

— 24th April 2018

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee has commenced work in preparation for the 2018 NFF Elections, scheduled for Saturday, 29th September 2018.

Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu told thenff.com at the weekend that a number of meetings have been held already with the objective of ensuring adequate preparedness of the panel for the task at hand, and that guidelines and timelines would soon be rolled out in line with the provisions of the NFF Electoral Code.

“We have started our work, with a number of meetings. The committee is committed to doing its work fully in line with the dictates of the Electoral Code and to ensure the best –ever NFF Elections come September.

“It is a huge responsibility that we have been saddled with but we are very much equal to the task and will ensure that we stage elections that the winners and the losers would be happy about.”
The members of the NFF Electoral Committee and the NFF Electoral Appeals Committee for the forthcoming elections were appointed at the NFF General Assembly that held in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday, 19th October 2017. It was at one of its recent meetings that the electoral panel elected Barrister Mohammed Sani Katu as its chairman.

Katu heads the electoral body that also has Sani Salawu, Barrister S. C. A. Umeha, Barrister Olusola Oke and Mohammed Manzo as members, while the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, is the secretary. Standby members are Hon. Isong Isang and Barrister Mohammed Aliyu Sambo.

