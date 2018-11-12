Give credit to the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC]. it has, to all verifiable extent done all that is expected of it and sometimes more, to ensure a steady, focused progress on the road to 2019.The Commission has yet to lose any step in the elaborate timetable and procedure laid down by the law and its own regulations for a smooth and successful conduct of the elections in 2019. The Commission has been firm on the procedure and time line for parties and candidates to hold their primaries and submit names of their candidates. The challenge now is to stay the course and remain firm and even-handed in administering the rules. Still on procedure and timetable, today, seven working days after the display of the Register of Voters opened across the country, the exercise will come to an end. Thereafter the Election Management Body will proceed to produce the clean copy of the Register of Voters on which the elections will stand. It remains doubtful though, that many fully understood not to talk of appreciating the essence of the exercise of Display of Register of Voters. But then to paraphrase the inimitably humble Ethiopian in Acts of the Apostles, how can the people know how crucial the Display of Register of Voters is unless someone guides them.

Under normal circumstances, the entities that should have the duty of enlightening and guiding the electorate on such matters are the political parties, but then here we are. Hobbled at all times by all manner of crisis within their folds, and having not managed to even appreciate their very essence, the political parties are permanently on AWOL at all crucial junctures when they ought to be on the forefront of voter enlightenment and sensitization. That leaves the Election Management Body shouldering the responsibility of enlightening the people simultaneously as they are carrying out programmes in the electoral process. From all indications so far, INEC has reconciled itself to the duties of deepening democracy as the Law assigns to it. The broad gamut of activities which this assignment entails stretch from enlightening the electorate on basic rules, regulations, rights and expectations in the electoral process to learning the nuances of representative democracy. The Commission and its many foot soldiers from its Voter Education Department and other departments do not seem to have problems with taking these crucial messages on the dos and don’ts in the electoral process to even the remotest parts of the country. What is obviously a source of frustration is the difficulty in getting the electorate to understand that what they are being called upon to do by INEC officials is for their own good. As it was in the course of registration of voters, so it has been in the Display of Register of Voters in which registered persons are expected to come up to crosscheck and confirm their names and details. The common question by many of why they should leave whatever they are doing to undertake these civic exercises speak of a pathetic lack of appreciation of the steps necessary to obtain the power to determine one’s future.