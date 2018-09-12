As Bafarawa tours the nation

In these tours, Bafarawa has come face to face with the state of infrastructure in the two zones of the country. He has seen the state of the federal roads in the East.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, is unarguably one of the most patriotic Nigerians of our time. Whenever the country is besotted by testy issues, Bafarawa is always one of the strident voices that will intervene on the side of the people. He always puts Nigeria and its peoples first.

In recent weeks, he has taken an uncommon step. He has been touring the length and breadth of the country. The significant thing here is that he is not hopping in and out of airplanes. He is embarking on the tours by road. Bafarawa has a reason for this. He says he wants to know the true situation of things in Nigeria. He wants to have a firsthand knowledge of the problem of the people. He wants to connect with the people in their local environments.

The experience has, so far, produced amazing results. From north to south, there have been huge stories to tell. But Bafarawa’s tour of South East and South South states has been most revealing. From Enugu to Abakaliki. From Awka to Owerri down to Umuahia. From Port Harcourt to Yenagoa. And from Uyo to Calabar, the discoveries have been humbling. In these tours, Bafarawa has come face to face with the state of infrastructure in the two zones of the country. He has seen the state of the federal roads in the East. Most of them are in very bad state.

Gullies mostly occasioned by floods have eaten up the roads, thus making most of them impassable. In some cases, traffic gridlocks could prolong a journey of two hours to five or six hours. Road travelers have been having a hell of experience. And this was what Bafarawa has had to experience through the tours. His experience on Ikot Ekpene-Itu-Calabar highway was almost nightmarish. The narrow and dilapidated highway has been rendered impassable by the elements to the extent that heavy duty vehicles fall freely on this road. While Bafarawa and his entourage were travelling from Owerri through the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene corridor to Calabar, fallen trucks halted vehicular movement and grounded the highway. A journey of about four hours ended up lasting over nine hours.