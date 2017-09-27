As All Saints Cathedral Abakaliki holds Festival of Hymns, Canticles

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

If songs were angels’ food, they probably had enough of it at All Saints Cathedral, Abakaliki in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was the day choristers in the Anglican Cathedral staged a stellar performance on different melodious songs and praises to the Almighty God.

The special service tagged the Festival of Hymns and Canticles saw hundreds of Anglican faithful in attendance.

And for those who attended the special church service, the experience was like coming face to face with their creator. Before the long procession of the priests and the members of the cathedral chore at 8:00a.m, many parishioners were already seated, eagerly waiting for the appointed time.

In fact, from their countenance, it was clear that they were fully prepared to connect to heaven. It was not long after the procession had ended that the choir took over the stage. The choristers were dressed in red robes with some touch of white colour. From one hymn to the other, they led inspiring, spirit-filled songs. They were backed up by an organist and a trumpeter. The songs were so captivating and touchy that some elderly men and women among the parishioners were seen wiping away tears of joy.

In line with the Anglican mode of worship, the renditions stopped intermittently to allow for other events in the bulletin. But at every stretch of the time it lasted, the impacts were usually far enriching.

The festival’s first lesson was taken from the Book of Genesis 29:1-20 and was read by Mr Okey Ogbu. He was seconded by Mrs Ngozi Okafor whose second lesson was taken from the Book of 2 Timothy 1:1-14. When the choristers started performing on Hymn 202 as contained in the Anglican Hymn Book, Oriental News sighted a middle aged man wiping away tears.

He bent over a long pew in front of him probably to pour out his heart to God. Speaking to Oriental News shortly after the service, the Choir Master, Mr Jayeola Folorunso David, said that the special service was dedicated to honour God with songs and praises for His goodness and mercy upon the members of the church.

Jayeola, who identified songs and praises as heavenly delicacy, said that although the service was especially dedicated, singing praises to God using the Hymn Book (Ekpere na Abu) was part and parcel of Anglican tradition.

“We held one last year and we felt it should be continuous because it often kept people rejuvenated spiritually,” he said.

Also speaking, the Cathedral Administrator, Ven. Kingsley Okoro, said that the Anglican community has neither gold nor silver to offer God for His mercy upon them; hence, the offer of what God relishes.

“Hymns and praises are part of divine nature. According to the scripture, God inhabits in the places of His people. Anything you’re doing without praise to God, then you have not invited Him to be in the midst of the people,” he said.

The cleric pointed out that the church does more of praise to God through melodious hymns in their daily activities.

“Not only today, we spend quality time in worship and praise in all our daily activities. But we celebrated the hymns. It reminded us our Anglican tradition.

“Praise draws the attention of God; it brings Him down. It enables miracles; people get relieved of their burdens, sicknesses are healed, and others. You could see joy on the faces of the people,” he noted.

In his sermon, Rev. Izuchukwu Morah, a priest in the Cathedral, reminded the congregation of the need to constantly thank the Most High God through praises for His priceless showers of blessings.

He said that all humans live just for the mercy of God and as such He should be praised often. His words: “If songs and praises are services to God, how do you serve Him?

“God does not and cannot share His glory with any man. When we see the glorious works of God as evident in His creations, we praise Him. It is our duty to always do that.

“When you serve God with praises, you draw His presence; you activate Him to action. We pray a lot, but don’t praise Him as we should. It is very important that we should always create time to praise God for His kindness, goodness and mercy upon us.

“Have you imagined how a spider which does not have wings to fly make web in open, wide place? That is awesomeness of God’s work.

“With songs and praises, Paul and Silas brought down the presence of God from His throne to be with them while they were in the prison.”