The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - As Abia descends into rot
21st March 2018 - Nwaokeke Ifeoma 08032638739
21st March 2018 - Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 
21st March 2018 - Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF
21st March 2018 - No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE
21st March 2018 - Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery
21st March 2018 - Group calls for youths, leaders’ re-orientation 
21st March 2018 - Wike woos leading European investors
21st March 2018 - Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse
21st March 2018 - 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence
Home / Cover / Editorial / As Abia descends into rot

As Abia descends into rot

— 21st March 2018

When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many promises anchored on five pillars of education, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and commerce, as well as oil and gas.

He also promised to clear all outstanding salaries and pensions owed Abia workers and pensioners as well as prompt payment of workers’ salaries before the 24th of every month. Despite this solemn promise of the governor, Abia workers and pensioners are still being owed several months of arrears of their salaries and pensions. This is in spite of the bailout and Paris Club refunds by the Federal Government.

While notable Abians are saying that the governor has failed to deliver his campaign promises, those close to the government are indeed saying that the governor has done well. They cite the ongoing road construction in Aba and some other parts of the state as examples to buttress their point that the governor is actually working.

Besides these claims and counter claims over Ikpeazu’s first term performance, some critics, including those from Abia  rate the state as the least in terms of development among the five South-east states.

Their conclusion is that the state is, by far, lagging behind other states in the zone due to poor performance of the governor in terms of democratic dividends delivery.

We agree with majority of Abia people that Governor Ikpeazu has not fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of the state. That Abia civil servants, teachers and other workers are owed months of salary arrears is an indication that the government has failed to meet its obligation to them. The same thing applies to pensioners that the government owes several months of pensions.

The issue of how the state government utilised its bailout and Paris Club refunds is trailed by controversy.

As admitted by the state government, it is on record that Abia State received bailout fund of N14.2 billion, first tranche of Paris Club refund of N10.6 billion and second tranche of Paris Club refund of N5.7 billion.

The government has also explained that 50 per cent of the first tranche of the Paris Club refund was dedicated to the payment of workers’ salaries and wages.

It also claimed that additional N600 million was used to augment payment of workers’ salaries. Thus, government spent N5.9 billion on workers’ salaries and wages alone.

Similarly, the government said that the second tranche was spent on workers’ salaries and pensions.

Of the N16.3 billion from the Paris Club debt refund, the government said that it deployed N11.6 billion to service workers/pensioners wage bill.  Apart from government’s claims on utilisation of bailout and Paris Club refunds, the truth of the matter is that Abia workers and pensioners are still owed several months of salary/pension arrears.  As clearly stated in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Since the duty of government is to ensure the welfare of the people, Abia State government should do the needful and offset all salary and pension arrears forthwith.

It is more important than the ongoing endorsements for a second term in office, which subsist in the state now. Governor Ikpeazu should improve on what he met on the ground.

He should not allow Abia to descend to rot or anarchy. Second term bid should be based purely on hard work and not necessarily a zoning matter. Second term is clearly a reward for hard work.

Does a governor who owes several months of salary and pension arrears worth a second term ticket? This is food for thought for Abia people.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

As Abia descends into rot

— 21st March 2018

When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

  • Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

    — 21st March 2018

    •IGP deploys personnel Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College. In a report released on Monday,…

  • Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF

    — 21st March 2018

    …Ohanaeze, Afenifere, S/S, Middle Belt groups react Ola Ojo, Kaduna; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Frontline socio-political groups, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, yesterday, flayed  the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the umbrella body for northern non-governmental organisations, over…

  • No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE

    — 21st March 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared that there would be no general elections in the country next year if local government autonomy was not granted. Rising from its one-day emergency meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the tripartite of NULGE, Civil Society Organisation (CSO) and Non-Governmental Organisation…

  • Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery

    — 21st March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State will, today, commence medical operation at its ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi System Hospital located on Poly Road. The hospital, managed by the Afe Babalola University and Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai, is offering a four-day procedure at discounted rates and free consultation. In order to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share