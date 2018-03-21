As Abia descends into rot

When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many promises anchored on five pillars of education, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and commerce, as well as oil and gas.

He also promised to clear all outstanding salaries and pensions owed Abia workers and pensioners as well as prompt payment of workers’ salaries before the 24th of every month. Despite this solemn promise of the governor, Abia workers and pensioners are still being owed several months of arrears of their salaries and pensions. This is in spite of the bailout and Paris Club refunds by the Federal Government.

While notable Abians are saying that the governor has failed to deliver his campaign promises, those close to the government are indeed saying that the governor has done well. They cite the ongoing road construction in Aba and some other parts of the state as examples to buttress their point that the governor is actually working.

Besides these claims and counter claims over Ikpeazu’s first term performance, some critics, including those from Abia rate the state as the least in terms of development among the five South-east states.

Their conclusion is that the state is, by far, lagging behind other states in the zone due to poor performance of the governor in terms of democratic dividends delivery.

We agree with majority of Abia people that Governor Ikpeazu has not fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of the state. That Abia civil servants, teachers and other workers are owed months of salary arrears is an indication that the government has failed to meet its obligation to them. The same thing applies to pensioners that the government owes several months of pensions.

The issue of how the state government utilised its bailout and Paris Club refunds is trailed by controversy.

As admitted by the state government, it is on record that Abia State received bailout fund of N14.2 billion, first tranche of Paris Club refund of N10.6 billion and second tranche of Paris Club refund of N5.7 billion.

The government has also explained that 50 per cent of the first tranche of the Paris Club refund was dedicated to the payment of workers’ salaries and wages.

It also claimed that additional N600 million was used to augment payment of workers’ salaries. Thus, government spent N5.9 billion on workers’ salaries and wages alone.

Similarly, the government said that the second tranche was spent on workers’ salaries and pensions.

Of the N16.3 billion from the Paris Club debt refund, the government said that it deployed N11.6 billion to service workers/pensioners wage bill. Apart from government’s claims on utilisation of bailout and Paris Club refunds, the truth of the matter is that Abia workers and pensioners are still owed several months of salary/pension arrears. As clearly stated in Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Since the duty of government is to ensure the welfare of the people, Abia State government should do the needful and offset all salary and pension arrears forthwith.

It is more important than the ongoing endorsements for a second term in office, which subsist in the state now. Governor Ikpeazu should improve on what he met on the ground.

He should not allow Abia to descend to rot or anarchy. Second term bid should be based purely on hard work and not necessarily a zoning matter. Second term is clearly a reward for hard work.

Does a governor who owes several months of salary and pension arrears worth a second term ticket? This is food for thought for Abia people.