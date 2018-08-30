– The Sun News
Aruna

Aruna Quadri lifts less privileged in Lagos

— 30th August 2018

Away from his regular training ahead of the 2018 ITTF African Championships, Aruna Quadri on Tuesday August 28, 2018 put smiles on the faces of students of SOS Children’s Village International in Isolo, a suburb in Lagos, Nigeria.

Accompanied by his wife – Ganiat Aruna, the 2018 ITTF Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open champion said he decided to show his compassion for the less privileged as he had to go through thick and thin to become what he is today.

Aruna Quadri and his spouse were received at the SOS Children’s Village by the National Fund Development and Communication Coordinator, Gboyega Fadowole-Aje who described Aruna’s gesture as commendable while hoping that other sports stars in Nigeria would take a cue from the athlete.

“We want to first of all congratulate you on your victory at the just concluded Nigeria Open and wish you well in your endeavours.

We were indeed touched by this your singular gesture and we believe your presence in the Village would surely inspired the children to aim high like you in their endeavours.

On behalf of the Country Director, we are grateful and we wish well in your endeavours,” Gboyega Fadowole-Aje said.

For Aruna Quadri, the gesture has been part of his plans to support the disadvantaged people in the society.

“This is another way to show love to those who are not privilege and I believe this small gesture will augment what others have been doing for them.

I am doing this to also give back to the society where I emerged from and this will not be a one-off thing as I hope to make it a regular in my plans whenever I am home in Nigeria,” the world number 18 said.

Also, the National Store Coordinator of SOS Children’s Villages, Lawrence Agbaegbu believes the efforts of the table tennis star is a welcome development while urging other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the centre which is an international home for the less privilege.

Aside the mini table donated by Aruna Quadri, food items valued at thousands of dollars was given to the home.
Aruna Quadri also took time out to play table tennis with some of the children in the centre.

