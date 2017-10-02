The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - Artyrama online art gallery makes debut in Nigeria
2nd October 2017 - IAAF announces 20 nominees for World Athlete of the Year awards
2nd October 2017 - Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone
2nd October 2017 - AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara
2nd October 2017 - Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude
2nd October 2017 - Expert advises Nigerians against archaic anti-menstruation beliefs
2nd October 2017 - NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others
2nd October 2017 - ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection
Home / Literary Review / Artyrama online art gallery makes debut in Nigeria

Artyrama online art gallery makes debut in Nigeria

— 2nd October 2017

Nigerians now have cause to smile with the launch of Artyrama, an online African art gallery which gives people across the world access to a variety of artworks, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless, carefully curated online experience.
Artyrama’s digital catalogue will host a wealth of contemporary art collections; including paintings, photographs, sculptures and mixed media that document Africa’s rich culture. Artyrama will also provide advisory services for people seeking to buy and sell art, drawing on strong industry experience in the African art market.
According to Artyrama’s General Manager, Sola Masha, Artyrama aims to introduce art to people who have never experienced or acquired art from Africa as well as people who have interest in the African art world but do not have a user-friendly platform from which to experience it.
In addition, he said ““We are passionate about African art and are committed to giving these works a global stage, promoting the development of art and culture in Africa but more importantly, showcasing the amazing talents that exist on the continent. Artyrama intends to capitalise on its pioneer status to become the number one gateway for African art online.”
Akinyemi Adetunji, Artyrama’s art manager and curator also commented; “Africa is home to a thriving art culture. Its enormous diversity of ethnic groups and cultures is captured beautifully in the art created by her artists. We are heralding a new age for African art by giving it a platform and giving people all over the world access to and advisory on the diverse range of African art available.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta

— 2nd October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Police Command has debunked rumours of robbery attack on the Asaba Mall which has the popular Shoprite as one of its numerous tenants. Asaba Mall officially opened for business in November, 2016 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commissioned the complex. But there was apprehension on Monday among residents of the…

  • AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth

    — 2nd October 2017

    Africa Development Bank (AfDB) would promote remittances into Africa from its Diaspora community to boost the region’s economic growth, Gabriel Negatu, the bank’s Director General for East Africa Regional Centre, said. Negatu said this in Nairobi on Monday during the AfDB Business Opportunity Seminar. He added that the bank was working with national governments to…

  • Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara

    — 2nd October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described the suspension of Nigeria from the EGMONT group as a major setback to the federal government’s fight against corruption. The Speaker however assured that the National Assembly is working towards ensuring that the suspension placed on Nigeria is lifted within…

  • Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude

    — 2nd October 2017

    The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Hassan Kukah, on Monday urged Nigerians to make up their minds to develop good attitudes to promote good governance and peaceful coexistence. Kukah made the call on Monday at `The Platform Nigeria’ powered by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos. The Platform is an evangelistic tool. The theme of…

  • NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others

    — 2nd October 2017

      The National Judicial Council (NJC) has at its 83rd meeting constituted 15 committees to investigate various allegations in the petitions written against 15 judicial officers, including two chief judges. NJC also admitted a letter from the Zamfara State Government approving the recommendation of the NJC for the compulsory removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share