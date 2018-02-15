The Sun News
15th February 2018 - Leverage digital platforms to connect, improve treatment -Experts
15th February 2018 - Dynamics of skillful physiotherapy: Care in common back pain treatment
15th February 2018 - When Yoruba stakeholders gathered to rebuild broken walls
15th February 2018 - Hepatitis in pregnancy
15th February 2018 - Ekiti federal college of crisis 
15th February 2018 - Ladies of St Mulumba fete 2000, share bibles, others
15th February 2018 - Federal lawmaker empowers Ibarapa women, youths
15th February 2018 - ‘Irewolede microfinance bank, right step against poverty’
15th February 2018 - Ondo police nab 33 for robbery, cultism, kidnapping
Artists, healthcare professionals hold fellowship

— 15th February 2018

Doris Obinna

A 2015 Mandela Washington fellow, Mr. Kunle Adewale, recently inaugurated an Art in Medicine Fellowship for public health practitioners and professional artists in Lagos.

Eighty five medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and trained caregivers as well as 15 visual artists were inducted into the yearlong fellowship.

The 100 inductees will hold a series of creative art engagements, such as painting, drawing and collaging for children and young adults living with sickle cell anemia, cancer, and mental health conditions.

The sessions will be held for patients in selected hospitals and healthcare centers in Lagos, including the National Sickle Cell Centre, Idi Araba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH); and Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba.

Arts-i-Medicine project seeks to incorporate the arts into healthcare delivery, with a view to enhancing holistic patient care. The project is funded through a public diplomacy grant from the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

According to Adewale, who doubles as project lead of Tender Arts in Nigeria, the Arts-in-Medicine initiative will enhance public perception of hospitals as centers for nurturing and healing.

“There is increasing evidence that the display of visual art, especially images of nature, can have positive effects on health outcomes, including shorter length of stay in hospital, increased pain tolerance and decreased anxiety,” he explained.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Arts-in-Medicine Fellowship, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, Ms. Darcy Zotter, expressed optimism that the initiative will go a long way in improving the quality of lives of the participating patients.

He said: “The Arts-in-Medicine initiative is yet another example of projects that support US Mission Nigeria’s goals. The U.S. Mission to Nigeria’s Public Affairs Section makes available grant and funding opportunities to carry out projects of this type, which have social impact.

“We are happy to support this project which seeks to transform healthcare service delivery and healing through the arts. Creative arts programs can help patients work towards recovery in an effective and enjoyable way.”

