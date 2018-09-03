Artist battles OAU over ‘destruction’ of Soyinka’s sculpture

“I had the intention of using my money to buy some marble, cover and dress it to make it look good so that when I’m bringing my white friends from America to see it, they would not feel disappointed. Besides I wanted to use the occasion to celebrate my 10 years of graduating from the university,” he said.

But a lecturer in the department, who didn’t want his name in print, disagreed with Popoola. “A student has no right again over his project after he has left the school because he has been given the award, which is the certificate. The project is what he submitted to get the certificate,” he said.

A United States-based art historian and scholar, Professor Moyo Okediji, aligned with Popoola. “The decapitation of Wole Soyinka’s figure that was elegantly sculptured by Dotun Popoola is a cruel act of lynching.

“Nobody with any respect for art could have masterminded such a mutilation of the image of the only Nobel laureate that Nigeria has ever produced. Those who destroyed these works must be held accountable and made to pay commensurate recompense for the blatant vandalism. It is not only an attack on the art, it is equally an assault on African literature and drama that Mr. Soyinka represents in the global expressive culture,” he said.

An art enthusiast, Mrs. Chinonyerem Obike, noted: “An art piece is an intellectual property of the artist. If, for whatever reason, there is need to tamper with it, the institution was supposed to consult with the original owner of the work. But where they didn’t consult him, I consider it an infringement on his right to the piece.”

In her view, the work remains the property of the artist forever.

Head of department, Fine and Applied Art, at OAU, Dr. (Mrs.) Nanashaitu Oke-Umoru, said the department could not comment on the matter because it was an internal issue.

Dr. Sehinde Ademuleya, a sculptor and senior lecturer at the university, who supervised Popoola’s project, said he was in agreement with Oke-Umoru.

On his part, legal practitioner and second vice president, Nigeria Bar Association, Mr. Monday Ubani, explained that the work ceased to be the property of the artist after he had submitted it to the university as a project work.

“I don’t think he has any propriety right after submission,” Ubani said. “It is a final year project for which he was graded. My simple man’s point of view is that, at the time he submitted it to the university as a project, even though it is an intellectual property, I don’t know whether the propriety right still resides in him because he did the work and it was based upon it that he was marked, and submitted to the university. He didn’t carry it home. I know those works are not carried home.

“The case will depend on whether there has been a decided matter for the court to actually follow a precedence. Again, this depends on whether the artist has built up the claim that he is still the owner of the work as at the time he submitted it because the work still resides in the university and he can never carry it back home for life.

“It was still in the custody of the university before the damage. It is going to be a novel and interesting matter for the court because the university would never resolve it peacefully. I would advise the artist to write the university and then proceed to court and see whether the court can make a definite decision. It is going to be a novel case.”