Arsonists on rampage in Anambra community

— 28th February 2018
Three  buildings belonging to the family of one late Anthony Obihugha, of Umuduru-Oru Ihite in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have been reportedly razed down by some irate community youths in the community over an alleged involvement in spiritual and occult activities by the deceased, said to have claimed many lives and rendered some incapacitated.

This latest ugly development had thrown the entire family members of the late Obihugha in disarray as most of the family members were said to have fled the community for fear of being lynched by the some irate youths in the community who were head bent on taking the blood of any of the deceased’s relations.

Investigations carried out by Daily Sun on the incident revealed that the deceased, who was subjected to confess his sins before he died, allegedly admitted to be responsible for the many evil deeds that occurred in the community including killing his neighbour’s son and murdering his own brother over a landed property.

An indigene of the community, who identified himself simply as Nnamdi, disclosed that the deceased had claimed responsibility for the deaths of many community indigenes through diabolical means and also owned up to the evil deeds of making the lives of some innocent indigenes miserable, especially women whom he denied husbands or made barren.

According to Nnamdi, ”Late Obihugha  confessed to be the brains behind many controversial issues that had resulted in many indigenes being indicted for offences they had no knowledge as they are mostly framed up by those he often uses for such evil acts”.

“Immediately after he confessed to the crimes he committed he died and his corpse was forbided to be buried within the community and was taken far away into the bush outside the community to be buried”,

“The villagers did not just stop there, his eldest son was also killed by the irate community youths who attacked him three (3) days after the father’s demise and his corpse was also banished from being buried within the community and had to be taken to the bush outside the community to be buried as well”, the source hinted.

The aggrieved villagers had made several attempts to burn down the houses before this time but were prevailed upon by community elder.

It was also learnt that after having waited for more than three years and the family members of the deceased were nowhere to be found, the community elders and youths decided to burn the building.

Efforts to get the family of late late Anthony Obihugha to react to the incident and allegations raised against their late father yielded no result as at the time of filing this report as it was reported that the entire family members were on the run for the fear of being killed by the community indigenes.

