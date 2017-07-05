The Sun News
Arsonists deceive troops before attacking villagers – Senator Yusuf

— 5th July 2017

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf representing Taraba Central Senatorial district has alleged that arsonists deceived and beat security operatives before attacking villages in Mambilla Plateau of Sardauna local government of Taraba State between 17th to 23rd June, 2017.

Briefing journalists in Abuja after Wednesday’s Senate plenary, the lawmaker decried the recent attacks, saying that casualties of the attack were gruesome.

He called on the Federal government to deploy security operatives in order to avoid further annihilation of people living in those troubled areas.

“In the last few weeks of crisis in Mambila Plateau of Sardauna local government of Taraba State, so many lives have been lost and cattle rustled. We call on the Federal government to deploy security operatives”, he said.

Explaining that he could not ascertain the number of casualties, he insisted that the continued arsonists’ attacks has made residents to deserted the area.

The lawmaker stressed that there were some palliatives for those already at Internally Displaced Persons camps.

(Source: Daily Post)

