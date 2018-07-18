– The Sun News
Arsenal’s new coach gives Iwobi hope

18th July 2018

Arsenal attacker, Alex Iwobi appears to have been assured of continued relevance in The Gunners’ mainframe this season,  as Arsenal’s new coach , Unai Emery says he knows what the Super Eagles star can do for the team.

Iwobi played pivotal roles under the former manager, Arsene Wenger, who used the Nigerian lad, either in a starting role as an impact player, and Arsenal’s new coach, Emery has now hinted that he could do it with the player.

Such is the promise coming Iwobi’s way, with Emery naming the London club’s former under21 team captain among the players he was already aware of before their arrival for preseason.

READ ALSO Wenger: Staying at Arsenal was a mistake

That was the verdict heralding Iwobi’s return to Emirates Stadium, with Emery’s words giving him confidence of better days ahead, as the Eagles star will travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore.

The Spanish gaffer confirmed on Monday that Iwobi, as well as two other 2018 World Cup stars, Mesut Ozil of Germany and Egyptian midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, who were also both eliminated at the group stage, will play a full part in the Singapore tour.

Iwobi would, therefore, get the chance to start impressing Emery from the word go, as he braces up for a busy summer with The Gunners, who fly out to Asia on July 22.

Emery declared: “All the players are the same. They have the same holidays. I know Iwobi, Elneny and Mesut Ozil. He’s coming with us to Singapore the first day.

“We are here to help everyone and Mesut is very important. Last year was difficult for everyone, not only Mesut. Now it’s a new way. Mesut is on holiday and I want him to be calm, then when he comes back to start hard.”

Iwobi will now hope to make an impact when Arsenal plays against Atletico Madrid and PSG at Singapore National Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

This was confirmed after Arsenal released an official statement that Iwobi would be part of the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore where they will compete in the 2018 ICC.

Iwobi had been on holidays after his World Cup exertions and is now due to return to club duties ahead of the Gunners’ departure on Sunday for Asia for the tour.

