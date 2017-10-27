The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - Arsenal: Wenger gets fresh backing
27th October 2017 - WTA finals: Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals
27th October 2017 - Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara
27th October 2017 - I’ll open up on Maina –Magu
27th October 2017 - Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation
27th October 2017 - Boycott, shooting, tear gas mar Kenya presidential re-run
27th October 2017 - Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN
27th October 2017 - 47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion, inferno
27th October 2017 - Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba
27th October 2017 - Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan
Home / Sports / Arsenal: Wenger gets fresh backing

Arsenal: Wenger gets fresh backing

— 27th October 2017

Arsenal’s long-serving manager Arsene Wenger received the unequivocal support on Thursday of majority shareholder Stan Kroenke who declared he is doing a “great job”.

But that did not stop other shareholders from criticising the club’s board during Arsenal’s annual general meeting at the north London club’s Emirates Stadium home ground.

They voted against resolutions to re-elect chairman Chips Keswick and Josh Kroenke – Stan’s son – to the Gunners’ board.

The votes at the AGM, however, did not succeed given Stan Kroenke had already used his 67 percent stake to back the re-appointment of the duo.

Some 200 shareholders turned up in person – meaning plenty were left standing at the start of the AGM as not enough chairs had been provided – to hear from Wenger, Keswick and chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Wenger came under unprecedented pressure last season as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League and many fans voiced their desire for him to leave after 21 years in the job.

meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Arsenal board will review his position as manager at the end of the season.

Speaking on Thursday at the club’s annual general meeting, he suggested that talks would take place when this campaign concludes – something he confirmed in a news conference.

“I want to see what the board thinks of my performance,” Wenger said.

“After that we decide where we go from there. My desire has always been to respect my contracts, but that is what I meant.”

Last season, the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League. It was the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger joined in 1996.

At the end of a campaign that saw Wenger face fierce protests from fans calling for him to leave, Arsenal finished 18 points behind champions Chelsea, but beat the Blues 2-1 to win the FA Cup.

On Thursday, Wenger told shareholders that the current side has “something special” and he believes there is “a chance” of success this term.

“My hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever,” he said. “I question myself a lot, don’t worry, I will sit down every year to see where I go.

“The present for me is about style of play, winning trophies, winning every game. Don’t think I don’t know. It’s essential.

“No matter what happens one day I will always love this club forever and be an eternal fan.”

Earlier, Keswick defended a £2.6m pay-out to Gazidis after shareholders questioned why his payment remained the same despite a poor season on the pitch.

“Ivan is doing a fantastic and first-class job leading the development of this club across every aspect of its operations,” the 77-year-old said.

Gazidis answered a series of questions about Arsenal’s on-field performance, claiming that “according to objective metrics – points versus transfer expenditure – no club has over-performed as much as Arsenal”.

Regarding their transfer business he said: “We deal with a massive amount of mis-information, there are many agendas at play. We want to compete at the top of the most competitive league in the world.

“To win the Premier League we need to do things better than our competitors in every area – without putting our club into financial difficulties.

“Arsenal, of the big clubs, have been the most over-performing club over time.”

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara

— 27th October 2017

I apologise for the mix-up, Buhari tells Senate President From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja There was mild drama at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, yesterday night, when security details attached to the Presidency denied some principal officers of the National Assembly entry. The lawmakers were at the villa, at the…

  • I’ll open up on Maina –Magu

    — 27th October 2017

    Presidency receives report  Says I will speak at the appropriate time From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said he would spill the sordid details surrounding the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina saga at the appropriate…

  • Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation

    — 27th October 2017

    Wike releases $1m for 28 overseas students From Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has won the rights as host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for Africa The state government said the choice of Port Harcourt, the state capital, as the host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa,…

  • Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba

    — 27th October 2017

    We’re looking into it –FG  From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigerian  diplomates in Cuba are stranded, over inability of the Federal Government to remit their allowances. A source told Daily Sun that the foreign service officers have been reduced to beggars in Cuba and that they haven’t been paid for over nine months. “They don’t have…

  • Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

    — 27th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share