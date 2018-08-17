Goal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal face another tricky Premier League test when they travel to Stamford Bridge to play against Chelsea on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City on the opening day of the season while Maurizio Sarri’s men beat Huddersfield comprehensively.

Both teams have undergone transformations on and off the pitch over the summer with Emery installing new ideas in Arsenal’s tactical set up and Sarri applying his own philosophy at Chelsea.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac is out for eight to ten weeks with a knee injury while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a fracture in his left leg and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Long-term absentee Laurent Koscielny is aiming to return to training at the end of the year.

Emery could hand Lucas Torreira his first full Premier League start in defensive midfield, while Nacho Monreal or Stephan Lichtsteiner will start at left-back.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil will continue in attack with Henrikh Mkhitaryan playing in an inside right role.