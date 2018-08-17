– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea
17th August 2018 - Chelsea vs Arsenal: Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery head to head – formations, tactics and football philosophy in focus
17th August 2018 - Zola can unlock Morata’s goals at Chelsea, says Wise
17th August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel for security in Kaduna
17th August 2018 - NDLEA nabs 46 suspected drug barons with 230.34kg substances in Gombe
17th August 2018 - Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe
17th August 2018 - Engage actively in politics, SDP tells youths
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry
17th August 2018 - Space technology will boost food security, says NASRDA
17th August 2018 - Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000
Stamford Bridge

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

— 17th August 2018

Goal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal face another tricky Premier League test when they travel to Stamford Bridge to play against Chelsea on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City on the opening day of the season while Maurizio Sarri’s men beat Huddersfield comprehensively.

Both teams have undergone transformations on and off the pitch over the summer with Emery installing new ideas in Arsenal’s tactical set up and Sarri applying his own philosophy at Chelsea.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac is out for eight to ten weeks with a knee injury while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a fracture in his left leg and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Long-term absentee Laurent Koscielny is aiming to return to training at the end of the year.

Emery could hand Lucas Torreira his first full Premier League start in defensive midfield, while Nacho Monreal or Stephan Lichtsteiner will start at left-back.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil will continue in attack with Henrikh Mkhitaryan playing in an inside right role.

