Arsenal prepares offer for Ndidi

Despite denial from the camp of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Premiership side, Arsenal has made attempt to sign the Leicester City star.

According to a report, 90minutesgoal.com claimed the Gunners had made an approach.

“Yes we have received enquiries from clubs in England and France but nothing concrete yet except Arsenal,” a source close to the players’ agent told 90minutesgoal.com.

“Even his foster parents in Belgium, Theo and Marleen Van Vlierden are supportive of this new development as they are fans of Arsenal,” the source added.

The 21-year-old had been a revelation for Leicester City since joining the club as a replacement for Ngolo Kante from Belgium side Genk in 2017 in a £15million deal.

It’s reported that Arsenal wants to conclude the deal before the World Cup as the Gunners feel Ndidi’s worth might skyrocket if he puts in an excellent display in Russia.

Wilfred Ndidi has more successful tackles in Europe’s top five leagues (Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga) this season so far and is an integral member of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ndidi is contracted to Leicester City until the summer of 2022.

In a related development, Leicester City boss, Claude Puel was still complaining about the red card given to Ndidi in the match at Brighton & Hove that saw him banned for two games by the English FA.

Saturday’s match was the first time Ndidi failed to start a league game since the season started and there’s more bad news for Puel as midfielder Vicente Iborra is likely to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

“After the surgery for Matty James, the sending off which wasn’t deserved for Wilfred Ndidi, it is now Iborra.”