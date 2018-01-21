The Sun News
Latest
21st January 2018 - Arsenal offers €50m for Aubameyang
21st January 2018 - NPFL: Nasarawa targets Sunshine to make hay
21st January 2018 - EPL: Chelsea, Arsenal go goalwire
21st January 2018 - Neymar out of PSG trip to Lyon
21st January 2018 - Heartland’s barrack: Why I have remained a Naze millionaire –Ubido
21st January 2018 - ABIGAIL 08141352541
21st January 2018 - My father’s accomplishments inspired my foray into politics, Ekwueme’s daughter
21st January 2018 - Demystification of Buhari
21st January 2018 - Rich wife, poor wife
21st January 2018 - 8 unique health benefits of green beans
Home / Sports / Arsenal offers €50m for Aubameyang

Arsenal offers €50m for Aubameyang

— 21st January 2018

Arsenal have reportedly had a first offer of €50 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected by his German club Borussia Dortmund, according to Kicker magazine yesterday.

Aubameyang, last season’s top scorer in the German league with 31 goals, has been dropped by Dortmund for the last two games amid speculation he is chasing a move to the Premier League club.

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of selling Chile striker Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Dortmund will not accept less than €60 million for Gabon hot-shot Aubameyang, who is under contract with Borussia until 2021, reports say.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed to SID, an AFP subsidiary, that there has now been contact with Arsenal, but said reports of a possible fee are “speculation” and “the first contact has not been about money”.

Aubameyang was dropped for Dortmund’s draws with Wolfsburg last Sunday and at Hertha Berlin on Friday after failing to attend a team meeting, and the club say he has lacked “focus” in training.

His father, also his agent, was said to be in London this week to try to push through a transfer to Arsenal.

Aubameyang trained hard alongside Dortmund’s reserves for an hour on Saturday.

His tempo was noticeably higher than it had been having been dropped by Stoeger for Friday’s draw after the head coach thought the striker had been distracted in the final session before the Bundesliga match in Berlin.

On Friday, while his club was drawing in Berlin, Aubameyang played a kick-about game indoors with his friends in Dortmund.

German daily Bild report that he wore a Dortmund shirt bearing the name of Ousmane Dembele, who transferred to Barcelona in August after going on strike to force the German club to sell him for €105 million.

Before the draw in Berlin, Dortmund’s director of sport Michael Zorc said Aubameyang was still in the club’s future plans, provided he changed his behaviour.

“There’s a way back into the team for him, but professionalism is part of that, which includes saying you’ve made a mistake in one situation or another,” added Zorc.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

My father’s accomplishments inspired my foray into politics, Ekwueme’s daughter

— 21st January 2018

Mrs Alexandria Onyemelukwu, the eldest daughter of a former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, on Friday night described the deceased politician as a caring but disciplined father. Onyemelukwu gave the description in Lagos at the “Night of Tributes and Music” organised as part of funeral programmes of Ekwueme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

  • 8 unique health benefits of green beans

    — 21st January 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu  ([email protected]) Go to any market in the urban areas across Nigeria, you find green beans on sale. It is used to garnish fired rice. Recent research has identified vital health benefits of green beans. Some of the benefits include the reduced risk of heart disease and colon cancer, as well as an improved regulation…

  • Akande’s call deepens nation’s tortuous nationhood

    — 21st January 2018

    HENRY OKONKWO The belief that Nigeria is running a flawed system of government is a notion generally accepted, and deemed incontrovertible by most political heavyweights and opinion leaders. However, amid this wide accord, proffering solutions on the way forward continuously generates loads of discordance. Last Tuesday January 16, the former interim chairman of the All…

  • Marrying an actor has helped me

    — 21st January 2018

    Damilola Fatunmise Yewande Adekoya Abiodun, popularly known as Kudi Kelepto in the movie industry, is an actress cum producer per excellence. The graduate of Mass Communication has produced and featured in several films including Tamara, Iyawo Adedigba, Omo Elesho and Kudi Kelepto from where she got her nickname. In this exclusive interview, she opened up on…

  • $57m tea, wristwatch : How IBB jailed me for offence I didn’t commit – Tam David-West

    — 21st January 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former Minister of Power and Energy, Prof Tam David-West, has taken a walk back in time to 1991, to relive the terrible experience he passed through when he was jailed for an offence he did not commit. He recalled how he was accused of “trading off the country’s interest’ for a cup…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share