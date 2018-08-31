Former Arsenal right back, Lee Dixon on Thursday opined that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will be an easier striker to face for Liverpool defenders when Leicester host the Reds at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six matches against Liverpool in all competitions but Dixon a Premier League title winner with Arsenal in 1998 told Premier League Today what he feels about Iheanacho’s chances against the likes of Virgil van Dirk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

“Leicester City will miss Jamie Vardy on Saturday. You cannot box him to a corner.”

“As a Liverpool defender, I will be more comfortable facing Iheanacho because you can have him where you want. Its not the case with Vardy. It could be a difficult game for Leicester,” Dixon stressed.

Iheanacho has played in all of the Foxes’ three Premier League matches so far this season, he is yet to score for the club in the league in the new campaign while Vardy has one to his tally.

Leicester are seventh on the log with six points while Liverpool are atop the table with maximum nine points.