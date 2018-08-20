– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Ghana flag at half-mast for Kofi Annan in Abuja
20th August 2018 - Arsenal forward, Iwobi makes Nollywood debut
20th August 2018 - Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer
20th August 2018 - Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria
20th August 2018 - APC chieftain defects, leads 3,000 members to ADP
20th August 2018 - Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers
20th August 2018 - Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots
20th August 2018 - Bale stakes early claim for Ronaldo’s Real mantle
20th August 2018 - 2019 critical to political survival of South-East – Igwe, House of Reps aspirant
Home / Entertainment / Arsenal forward, Iwobi makes Nollywood debut
nollywood

Arsenal forward, Iwobi makes Nollywood debut

— 20th August 2018

NAN

Nigeria international and Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi has made a Nollywood debut in his first film role in the soon to be released ‘Inpadisu.’

The movie, now trending on social media, features Iwobi being pursued all over the place, apparently because of choices he made in the movie.

Iwobi also took to his Instagram page @Alexanderiwobi to confirm his role in the film alongside award-winning actress, Somkele Iyamah.

He shared the thriller and wrote: “Shot my Nollywood debut last month. A movie about choices coming soon.”

READ ALSO Nigeria will not be scared by FIFA – Dalung

Following his confirmation, fans took to Instagram to laud the football star’s versatility and expressed their optimism on the quality production of the film.

@Zedoninho wrote, “Always going hard for Naija. Love it.”

@King_Chynee said, “I am anticipating. UNILAG will definitely rush this one.”

@Temilade said, “Let’s go big Alex, let it out!!! We can’t wait.”

@Riyanoray wrote, “So gassed, still my favourite footballer, even if you are acting.”

Iwobi, who was part of the 23-man team for the 2018 World Cup,  started as a youth international for England, with whom he won the Victory Shield in 2011.

He went on to play for Nigeria and made his senior debut for the Super Eagles on Oct. 8, 2015.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LIONS CLUB

Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

— 20th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the International Association of Lions club has disclosed plans to build a hospital worth N300 billion to fight cancer, blindness and diabetics. The hospital project is to commence in October this year at Piwoyi community a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The…

  • METERS

    Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on distribution companies (DISCOS) in the country to provide meters for all homes to avoid rifts between their staff members and their consumers. Akeredolu said this on Monday at the inauguration of 60MVA transformer at the 132/33kV transmission substation in Akure. He said that if every…

  • LALONG

    Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to engage in sustained prayers for the enthronement of absolute peace and unity in the country. Governor Lalong, in a statement through the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, urged the Muslims to practice the…

  • brothers

    Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN It was a tragedy in the Nwani family in Asaba Sunday night, as their son, Aniemeka Nwani who is in his 30s, slaughtered his two younger brothers, kingsley and Nwayo. The Nwani family of Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state is an independent marketer of petroleum products in the Delta capital….

  • KEBBI

    Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots

    — 20th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Councillors of Koko Besse  Local Government  of Kebbi State have impeached the Council chairman, Umar Musa Besse, over alleged diversion of funds N26 million meant for traditional rulers in the area as well as diversion of hajj slots. Speaker of the Council, Yusuf Gobir, who confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share