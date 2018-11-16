Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo is being scouted by both Manchester City and Arsenal following impressive performances,say reports.

The Dominican-born defender only made his first-team debut at Los Verdiblancos earlier this year but has now established himself as a regular starter, making 27 appearances.

Junior agreed a long-term contract extension at the Seville based club until June 2023 only in August and his new deal is said to contain a release clause in the proximity of €50m.

The left wing-back is now a Spain Under-21 international after moving to the nation aged six and is now being monitored by both English clubs, according to TalkSport.Firpo has scored in his most recent two La Liga appearances against Celta Vigo and Barcelona.