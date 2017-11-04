The Sun News
Arsenal Beach soccer team for COPA Lagos

Arsenal Beach Soccer team will for the first time participate at the annual beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos, the organiser of annual event, Kinetic Sports, has announced.

The tournament will hold from the December 8 to 10 at Eko Atlantic City. It’s the first time Arsenal team will be coming to Africa.

The current Cup holders of the English National League have expressed their excitement in anticipation for this year’s edition of COPA Lagos.

Every edition of COPA Lagos brings a unique offering and this year’s crowns it, with not only the regular feature of sport, music, dance, fashion, fans’ zone and celebrity entertainment that comes yearly; but also there will be the first-ever Female Celebrity Match and the introduction of a “Lagos-based” beach soccer team, who will play their first match against Arsenal beach soccer team.

Swiss beach soccer veteran and FIFA Instructor, Angelo Schirinzi alongside National Beach Soccer Coach, Adamu Ejo, selected the “Lagos-based team” that would be making its debut at COPA Lagos 2017.

The team came out tops at the recently concluded COPA Lagos Talent Scout 2017. The team will spend another two weeks in an intensive boot camp with Schirinzi to adequately prepare them for the international teams they will be facing at COPA Lagos 2017.

Reiterating its commitment to deliver excellence at this year’s event, Samson Adamu, Managing Director of Kinetic Sports said: “This year’s edition of COPA Lagos is exciting for us as we move towards developing local talent and we are very happy to have Gidi Sharks play their first match against a world champion. We are confident about the abilities and potential in the team we have selected during our talent scout around Lagos and we are rest assured this will be the beginning of developing our own local beach soccer league that will put Nigeria on the global tourism map whilst promoting a beach culture and lifestyle in Lagos and Nigeria.

