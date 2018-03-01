The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Arsenal announces £58.4m profit from summer transfer
1st March 2018 - FG honours Para Powerlifting, Badminton champions
1st March 2018 - Juve into fourth successive Cup final
1st March 2018 - Gov Emmanuel to grace Akwa Ibom Youth Sports Festival’s draw today
1st March 2018 - No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows
1st March 2018 - Ambode commissions Coca-Cola ultra-modern sports centre
1st March 2018 - Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, joins the China train
1st March 2018 - Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat
1st March 2018 - Street kids go to school
1st March 2018 - Deeper Life Church’s new projects excite Gbagada community
Home / Sports / Arsenal announces £58.4m profit from summer transfer

Arsenal announces £58.4m profit from summer transfer

— 1st March 2018

Arsenal have announced that they made a huge profit from their summer transfer dealings, as the club struggles to make the Premier League top four.
The club sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wojciech Szczesny, Kieran Gibbs and Gabriel in the summer, leaving the club with a massive financial surplus.
In their financial results for the six months until the end of November 2017, Arsenal revealed they have made ‘profits on sale of players, amounting to £58.4million’.
This does not include their January business, when the £58million signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was largely offset by the sale of Theo Walcott to Everton for £20m, Olivier Giroud to Chelsea for £18m and Francis Coquelin to Valencia for £10m.
In total, Arsenal Holdings plc, the company which owns the Gunners, announced a pre-tax profit of £25.1m for the six-month period. This is more than double their profit for 2016, of £12.6m. They say they have no short term debt, and cash reserves of £137.6million – which most Gunners fans want to see invested on the pitch.
Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick said: ‘This has not been the easiest of campaigns but we are all working hard to ensure we have a strong finish.
‘Breaking our transfer record twice in one season and the player contracts we have signed shows our commitment to getting the club back competing for the Premier League.
‘However our strategy remains self-financing and we must accept all the challenges that bring at a time when the inflation of transfer fees, player wages and the fees demands by agents has become super-heated.
“We need to spend effectively and be the best we can across the whole of our football operations if we are to compete at the level our ambitions for the club demand.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather

— 1st March 2018

Experts explain what you may not know about this respiratory infection Ogechukwu Agwu Pneumonia, a respiratory infection that inflames the air sac, affects the lungs. Indeed, both lungs could be affected, depending on the severity. The infections could be bacterial, viral or fungal. To say the lease, it is a deadly disease, especially for children…

  • Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

    — 1st March 2018

    A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

  • Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

    — 1st March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share