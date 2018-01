Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The arrested militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, has been killed in a gun battle while trying to escape.

According to the military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Karowei after his arrest confessed to several crimes in Ekeremor and Burutu local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states respectively.

He had volunteered to lead the military troops to his camp to give up his arms and ammunition and urged other gang members to surrender.

However at the camp his gang members opened fire on OPDS troops, while Karowei attempted to use the opportunity to escape.

In the ensuring gun battle several militants were killed including Karowei.

Details later…