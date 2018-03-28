Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A 37-year-old man identified as Chidi Umeh has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect lured his victim into an uncompleted building on Tuesday evening where he allegedly raped the girl.

Umeh, it was learnt, had been enticing the innocent girl with gifts for sometime before he succeeded in violating her.

Read more:

Contacted on phone, the Police Public Relation Office (PPRO), Kebbi State Command, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

Read more: Buhari dumps Oyegun

Suleiman explained that police investigations showed that that the suspect lured the victim before he allegedly raped her.

The police is awaiting a medical report to ascertain if the suspect actually defiled the girl”, said the spokesman, stressing that the suspect would be charged to court after a thorough investigation for proper prosecution.