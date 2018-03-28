The Sun News
28th March 2018 - Man, 37, arrested for alleged rape of 12 year old Kebbi girl
28th March 2018 - Katsina trains 60 journalists on poultry, fishery, bee-keeping
28th March 2018 - Liberia hosts ECOWAS regional radio
28th March 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen clashes: Kwara govt. bans night grazing
28th March 2018 - Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO
28th March 2018 - Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu
28th March 2018 - Melaye to sue IGP over ‘escape’ of gun suspects
28th March 2018 - Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention
28th March 2018 - Russia ‘remains open’ to Putin-Trump summit, says Kremlin
— 28th March 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A 37-year-old man identified as Chidi Umeh has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect lured his victim into an uncompleted building on Tuesday evening where he allegedly raped the girl.

Umeh, it was learnt, had been enticing the innocent girl with gifts for sometime before he succeeded in violating her.

Contacted on phone, the Police Public Relation Office (PPRO), Kebbi State Command, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

Suleiman explained that police investigations showed that that the suspect lured the victim before he allegedly raped her.

The police is awaiting a medical report to ascertain if the suspect actually defiled the girl”, said the spokesman, stressing that the suspect would be charged to court after a thorough investigation for proper prosecution.

Share