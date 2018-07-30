– The Sun News
Boko Haram: Foreign military supplies hampering our operations – Buratai

Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army said that its continued dependent on foreign import for military hardware was having adverse impact on its counter insurgency operations.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai who raised the alarm said the force was currently working with some indigenous and foreign companies for the local production of its weapons and other defence needs.

Gen. Buratai who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Rasheed Yusuf at the graduation of officers from the Nigerian Army Logistics College, in Lagos, said already prototype for some of its needed military hardware had already been produced, calling on military training institutions to champion the research and development and technological adaptation drive of the Nigerian Army.

He said that that the force would continue to fund any of the research and development effort of the institutions.

His words: “The challenges we face in our continuous dependent on foreign imports for our defence needs has had adverse impact on the current counter insurgency operations in the North East. There is however a change of focus towards the development of indigenous technology to meet our defence requirement.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Army is currently in partnership with a number of indigenous and foreign companies in the local production of its defence needs.

“You will recall that during the Nigerian Army day celebration2018 at Monguno barracks, the Nigerian Army used the occasion to showcase its research and development drive. Some of the equipment displayed at the Mini Trade Fair and Military Equipment Exhibition include Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and prototype helicopter.

“Our training institutions must bne in the forefront of research and development, technological adaptation and innocation drive of the NA. The NA will continue to provide the needed assistance and funding to drive any of such efforts.”

The Army Chief said the force was committed to a professionally-responsive Army alive to its constitutional roles, “thus, the observance of the rule of law, rules of engagement, human rights observance and effective civil-military relations have been embraced in all our activities.

“I would at this point sincerely express our deep appreciation the president and commander-in-chief ofn the Armed Forces of Nigeria for his direction and encouragement in our effort in confronting the security challenges facing the country. “

He said that the Nigerian Army remained loyal and subordinate to constituted democratic government, adding that,  “commanders at all levels must also continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to always uphold the tenets of military professionalism by being guided by the provision of the constitution and other operational guidelines.”

While commending the NACOL for the rich curriculum, Gen. Buratai expressed hope that the institution have imbued in the graduands the needed knowledge in logistics planning and execution in support of military operations, adding that, “there is no doubt that that the graduating students have been sufficiently equipped to perform effectively in their future endeavours.

“I challenge you to go to the field with the determination and with knowledge gained while at the college and make a difference.”

“Modern armed forces rely on realistic training to attain professional competence, Military training helps build physical strength and endurance, develop mental fortitude, adaptability survivability and other skill to function as a member of a combat force.”

Earlier, Commandant of the College, Major General Richard Duru the seven months course was designed to train middle level officers in the preparation and execution of logisitics plan in support of formation up to corps level.

He said, “This was achieved by developing their understanding and application of modern strategic management concept appropriate to defence logistics, improving their professional skill in the acquisition of military hardware as well as planning and providing efficient logistics support for the Nigerian Army Operation.”

He said that the graduating officers had been equipped to cope with challenges that would likely confront them in future, adding that they have been adequately prepared to hold logistics appointment in their respective corps.

 

Share