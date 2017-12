The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier-General James Ataguba on Monday advised the militant youths in the Niger Delta area of Ondo State to surrender their arms and embrace the amnesty programme of the Ondo State and the Federal Governments.

The state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, had given the militants a 21-day ultimatum to surrender their arms. The ultimatum had expired last week and it was gathered that about 2000 youths had surrendered their weapons at the five collection centres in the state.