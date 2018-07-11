The Sun News
HAKIKA ISLAMIC

Army unmasks new deadly Islamic sect, Hakika

— 11th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has alerted of the emergence of another deadly Islamic sect known as “Hakika Islamic.” The army said the group has strange doctrines similar to that of Boko Haram.

The sect, according to the army, is headed by one Yahaya Ibrahim and is currently recruiting young men and women; with operational bases around Ngwurore, in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Giving more insight into the activities of the sect, the army said the group has controversial doctrines. The sect, which is said to have been in existence for sometime now, according to Daily Sun sources, was beginning to give army authorities fighting counter-insurgency war in the North East big concern.

It was also gathered that already, the army authorities in Borno State have contacted the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); to inform them about the existence of the sect.

Army informed the NIS in a July 4, 2018 letter.

The said letter, with reference number 192 BN/G3/240/57, was signed by one Lieutenant TG Iortyom on behalf of the Acting Commanding Officer in charge of 192 Battalion in Borno.

The letter, made available to Daily Sun, reads: “I am directed to connect security report from own high command and to inform you that information received that an Islamic Sect known as “Hakika” under the leadership of one Yahaya Ibrahim has emerged around Ngwurore in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State and Toto LGA of Nasarawa state.

“It was gathered that the group is currently on recruitment drive, with series of controversial doctrines from non-adherence to five days prayers, to non-observance of Ramadan, promotion of fornication and adultery among others. In view of the above, I am directed to request you disseminate this information to your men and monitor the activities of the newly formed sect in your Area of Responsibility, accordingly.”

When contacted, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, confirmed the report and added that the military is already on top of the situation.

“We are investigating activities of the group; to ensure that they do not get out of hand and cause havoc with their activities in the country,” said Agim.

