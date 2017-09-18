Army under no political pressure on IPOB – Buratai

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army was under no political pressure when it declared the Independent People of Biafra(IPOB) as a militant and terrorists organisation.

Gen. Buratai said the Army, being a product of the democratic governance, only carried out one of its constitutional responsibilities.

The army chief, who made this known in an interview with journalists at the ongoing 2nd and 3rd COAS Quarterly conference holding, in Abuja, however, noted the Federal government would have to take a final decision on whether or not the IPOB is a terrorists organisation.

Buratai, who maintained that the army was under no pressure as it was being speculated in some quarters said, “You see you said political pressure, you should understand the context by which the Nigerian Army is operating.

“The Nigerian Army is part of the political consideration in the democratic system. It is part of the democratic process, is a product of the democratic governance you know the military.

“We are not receiving any pressure, we are doing what the constitution has provided constitutionally for us and our responsibilities.

“So we are not under any pressure whatsoever. Whatever…will refer him back to the constitution. There are several provisions that gives us those responsibilities and also to carry out such task as duly assigned by the government or by the constituted authority. Be rest assured that we don’t have any other role that is outside the constitution.

On the declaration of the IPOB as a terrorists organisation, he said, “As regards the proscription, this is what I have to say: the Federal government will take a final decision on that. There are guidelines as provided in the Act on the terrorism Act and am sure the relevant government agencies will take appropriate the steps whether to arrest or whether to do any other actions and we will receive the appropriate directives from the authorities”.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, last Friday, declared the Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB), as a “militant and terrorists organization and called on parents, unsuspecting parents not to allow their children to be brainwashed into joining the organization.

Director, Defence information, Major-General John Enenche, who made the declaration in a statement issued, in Abuja, reiterated the determination of the armed forces deal with all security challenges in the Country even as it assures Nigerians of adequate protection of lives and property

Enenche, had in the statement listed some actions, of IPOB, which includes formation of a Biafra Secret Service,​Claimed formation of Biafra National Guards,​Unauthorized blocking of public access roads, to portray the group as a terrorists organization and nothing more.

He went further to listed other unwholesome activities of the group to include ” ​Extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks, Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017, and Attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle”

He said “From the foregoing, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to confirm to the general public that IPOB from all intent, plan and purpose as analysed, is a militant terrorist organisation. Therefore, parents and particularly unsuspecting residents of the South East and other Nigerians should advice their wards to desist from joining the group.

According to him, “The Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) group which has posed to be a security challenge in the Country, has been metamorphosing from one stage to the other.

“After due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient, to notify the general public that; the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non violent is not true.

“Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB. In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include;

“The Defence Headquarters restates its commitment to handling all the security challenges in the Country and further assures all Nigerians of the protection of lives and property.”