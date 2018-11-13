“Operation Crocodile Smile has become annual training and operation exercise aimed at sharpening the skills of our officers and soldiers to operate in riverine and creek environment in the Niger Delta region”

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The peace in the Niger Delta is to be sustained with the continued operational engagements of the Nigerian Army. And to make this happen, the Army said exercises like the Operation Crocodile would continue to be a regular feature in the region.

General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Jamil Serham, who has been crisis-crossing the four states that make up his division’s area of responsibilities – Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta – has been preaching the gospel of peace the Army brings to the states.

Both Governor Seriake Dickson and King Edmund Daukoru, Amanayanbo of Nembe, at separate meetings with Serham at the Government House and the Nembe Palace respectively endorsed Operation Crocodile Smile and appealed to Bayelsans to embrace the operations for the overall good of the state.

Serham told a cross-section of Bayelsans and troops at Nembe that the Operation is a warm up to the role expected of the Army during the Yuletide season and the forthcoming general elections.

He assured the people and communities of professionalism of the Army and said they have nothing to fear as the Army was poised to carry out their activities in line with best global practises.