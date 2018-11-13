“Operation Crocodile Smile has become annual training and operation exercise aimed at sharpening the skills of our officers and soldiers to operate in riverine and creek environment in the Niger Delta region”
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The peace in the Niger Delta is to be sustained with the continued operational engagements of the Nigerian Army. And to make this happen, the Army said exercises like the Operation Crocodile would continue to be a regular feature in the region.
READ ALSO: Op. CROCODILE SMILE III: Army donates books to schools in Delta
General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Jamil Serham, who has been crisis-crossing the four states that make up his division’s area of responsibilities – Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta – has been preaching the gospel of peace the Army brings to the states.
Both Governor Seriake Dickson and King Edmund Daukoru, Amanayanbo of Nembe, at separate meetings with Serham at the Government House and the Nembe Palace respectively endorsed Operation Crocodile Smile and appealed to Bayelsans to embrace the operations for the overall good of the state.
Serham told a cross-section of Bayelsans and troops at Nembe that the Operation is a warm up to the role expected of the Army during the Yuletide season and the forthcoming general elections.
He assured the people and communities of professionalism of the Army and said they have nothing to fear as the Army was poised to carry out their activities in line with best global practises.
“Operation Crocodile Smile has become annual training and operation exercise aimed at sharpening the skills of our officers and soldiers to operate in riverine and creek environment in the Niger Delta region as well dominating identified land based flash points where criminals might be hibernating. The operation is conducted with sister services, government security agencies, MDAs. It is not surprising therefore that we are having Operation Crocodile Smile III here in 2018. The operation would be conducted simultaneously in all the states within 6 Division Area of Responsibilities comprising of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state. Let me use this opportunity to thank Governor Henry Seriake Dickson whom before I reported for duties at 6 Division, I have observed his disposition and statement in support of the professional engagement of the Nigerian Army and the security agencies. This year operation would not be different as soldiers and officers have been sensitized to abide by all professional ethics with absolute respect for human right and best global practises in the conduct of their operation.
“Sometimes, communities get apprehensive of the presence of certain military personnel. Let me use this opportunity to assure everyone that the military and the Nigerian Army in particular is first and foremost for the protection of the security of all. In the course of our operation, troops action may inhibit movement or activity but be assured that this operation is for our overall good. Therefore, I urge all our members of communities to support and collaborate with security agencies in order to achieve the difficult task of securing lives and property in Niger Delta region and indeed Nigeria at large. The end of the operation of Crocodile Smile III itself would serve as a launch pad towards the high tempo operation as we approach the Yuletide season. I will therefore not tolerate any unit or formation yielding any ground to militants or criminals in whatever guise. You have the full backing of the Federal Government and governments of the various states you operate to act within the rules of engagement to denied criminal activities and elements any freedom of action.”
Commander of 16 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kevin Aligbe said criminals should know better to move far away from Bayelsa as the Army was poised to smoke out all criminal elements bent on fomenting trouble in the region.
“Operation Crocodile Smile III commenced around Yenagoa metropolis and its environs. Thereafter, the Brigade visited two IDPs camp and presented relief materials sent from headquarters 6 Division on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff. Today, we have gathered at the Set-Up headquarters for the flag off of confidence building measures and up tempo engagement to dominate the waterways and land based flashpoints. In doing so, we are very much aware of the expectations of the GOC 6 Division, COAS and indeed Nigerians of our conduct throughout the period of operations. Permit to assure all that our troops are well grounded in the code of conduct as well as the rules of engagement for internal security operations. At the end of operations, we intend to achieve both the training and operational objectives that would placed us in a good stead to take on future tasks and challenges particularly as we approach the yuletide season and of course the forthcoming general elections.”
At Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State where he presented relief materials to victims of the flood disaster on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, General Sarham reiterated that the Army was determined to keep the people safe. According to him soldiers are agents of peace and are in the communities in the area to maintain peace.
“The CAS sympathised with the victims of the recent flooding that ravaged houses and brought some untold hardship on them. He has also directed that you consider what he called ‘Operation Crocodile Smile Three 2018’. It means keeping the people safe. Operation Crocodile Smile Three 2018 was basically to ensure safety of lives and property. It is aimed at riding communities from crimes and basically to safeguard lives and properties. We are not unmindful of the fact that there are criminal elements within the society here. The Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies has designed an annual training exercise which they turned into operations to ensure that crime does not thrive in our communities. We are in the vanguard of national development and you cannot develop where there is no peace and security. We are here to conduct Operation Crocodile Smile III 2018 in your domain, soldiers are servants of the people, we are agents of peace, we engender development.”
Leave a Reply