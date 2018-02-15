Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it would immortalise the late Brig.-Gen. Solomon Giwa-Amu who died on the 18 February, 2008 for his selfless service.

Commandant, Nigerian Army Resource Center, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this, in Abuja, when the Solomon Giwa-Amu Foundation donated books in commemoration of his 10th year Anniversary to the college.

Gen. Enenche also pledged to keep the legacy of Giwa-Amu by honouring him in the college.

“I feel the pain of his family. He touched lives and that is why he spirit lives on.

“You have done well by sustaining the legacy of your husband and our colleague. And on our part, we will immortalize him.”

Speaking to journalists, wife of the late Giwa-Amu, Judith Solomon, pledged that her husband’s legacies would continue to soar, especially, because of his love for the youths which prompted him set up a foundation.

“During the last years of Solomon’s life, he registered a foundation called Efe Giwa-Amu Read and Lead (EFE GARAL) Foundation.

“By this, Solo hoped to reawaken and encouarage the readership culture which he perceived was fast disappearing among the Nigerian young.

“He also wanted to develop leadership skills in the youth which he hoped would blossom by the time they came into maturity.

“During the last years of Solomon’s life, he registered a foundation called Efe Giwa-Amu Read and Lead (EFE GARAL) Foundation.

“By this, Solo hoped to reawaken and encouarage the readership culture which he perceived was fast disappearing among the Nigerian young.

She concluded that, “he also wanted to develop leadership skills in the youth which he hoped would blossom by the time they came into maturity.”