The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - London City airport shut throughout Monday after WW2 bomb found in Thames
12th February 2018 - France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction
12th February 2018 - Johnson-Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
Home / South-west Magazine / Army to deal with personnel over Social Media leaks

Army to deal with personnel over Social Media leaks

— 11th February 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Army said it has clamped down on some personnel who use social media negatively and against the laid down rules of the force.

Although the force declined comments on the number of personnel, the Chief of Administration Major General Idris Alkali said it has put in place mechanisms to deal with further leaks.

He frowned at the use of social media by its personnel to discuss classified service matters and express grievances, saying the Army will not hesitate to deal with offenders

General Alkali who spoke on behalf of the Chief Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai said the Army would no longer tolerate the use of new media by its personnel to pass information and especially classified military matters and troops movement in theatres of operation.

The Army Chief, who spoke at the weekend while opening the Office Management and Document Security Workshop 2018 for Army personnel of the rank of Privates and Warrant Officers, expressed sadness over the post of gory photos involving personnel and troops, adding that these photos and videos embarrass the force and the families of the affected persons.

The workshop, he said, was set up at the initiative of the COAS to ensure that professionalism is enforced, especially in the wake of leak of security documents; adding that the workshop was to sensitize the participants of the need to secure Nigerian Army documents in a manner that will not jeopardize the force’s operation.

While urging to personnel to ensure they take the workshop seriously, the Army Chief said that the lessons at the workshop will help them actualize his vision of building a professional and responsive army in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

He stressed clerks and other office personnel play a great role in the running of the force, especially as they handle sensitive classified documents, adding that clerks are essential elements in document security, urging them to be vigilant and alert in handling their responsibilities.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Enobong Udoh urged the personnel to be security-conscious while in Lagos and ensure they keep to service rules.

The Director of Manpower Planning, Maj.-Gen. Kay Isiyaku stated that the service was faced with the issue of leaks, as confidential documents have found their way into public domain.

“It therefore compromises whatever we are supposed to do,” he lamented.

“This of course is detrimental to the effective and efficient workings of any organisation.

“We have had cases of people transmitting classified documents, particularly through social media and that doesn’t go down well with the authorities,’’ he said.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 9:25 am
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to work under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. The so-called military, police etc. are working for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, they are killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- Burn Down them all on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, Slaughter them, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, march on the enemy to full conquest. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

— 12th February 2018

The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share