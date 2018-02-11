Army to deal with personnel over Social Media leaks

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Army said it has clamped down on some personnel who use social media negatively and against the laid down rules of the force.

Although the force declined comments on the number of personnel, the Chief of Administration Major General Idris Alkali said it has put in place mechanisms to deal with further leaks.

He frowned at the use of social media by its personnel to discuss classified service matters and express grievances, saying the Army will not hesitate to deal with offenders

General Alkali who spoke on behalf of the Chief Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai said the Army would no longer tolerate the use of new media by its personnel to pass information and especially classified military matters and troops movement in theatres of operation.

The Army Chief, who spoke at the weekend while opening the Office Management and Document Security Workshop 2018 for Army personnel of the rank of Privates and Warrant Officers, expressed sadness over the post of gory photos involving personnel and troops, adding that these photos and videos embarrass the force and the families of the affected persons.

The workshop, he said, was set up at the initiative of the COAS to ensure that professionalism is enforced, especially in the wake of leak of security documents; adding that the workshop was to sensitize the participants of the need to secure Nigerian Army documents in a manner that will not jeopardize the force’s operation.

While urging to personnel to ensure they take the workshop seriously, the Army Chief said that the lessons at the workshop will help them actualize his vision of building a professional and responsive army in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

He stressed clerks and other office personnel play a great role in the running of the force, especially as they handle sensitive classified documents, adding that clerks are essential elements in document security, urging them to be vigilant and alert in handling their responsibilities.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Enobong Udoh urged the personnel to be security-conscious while in Lagos and ensure they keep to service rules.

The Director of Manpower Planning, Maj.-Gen. Kay Isiyaku stated that the service was faced with the issue of leaks, as confidential documents have found their way into public domain.

“It therefore compromises whatever we are supposed to do,” he lamented.

“This of course is detrimental to the effective and efficient workings of any organisation.

“We have had cases of people transmitting classified documents, particularly through social media and that doesn’t go down well with the authorities,’’ he said.