– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue
17th August 2018 - Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria
17th August 2018 - Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria
17th August 2018 - 2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku
17th August 2018 - Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  
17th August 2018 - CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays
17th August 2018 - Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president
17th August 2018 - Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta
17th August 2018 - 2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters
Home / National / Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue
ARMY

Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

— 17th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army Post Housing Development Limited (NAPHSDL), said it has concluded arrangement to build a total of 221 units housing estate worth N7.5 billion in Benue State.

The housing estate, which is to be located at Otukpo, is being built in conjunction with the Otukpo Local Government Council of Benue State and Betronic West Nigerian Limited.

Managing Director in charge of the Nigerian Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Brig.-Gen. Mahe Bashir, made this known in a ceremony organised to sign the agreement between the Army and officials of the  Benue State government, in Abuja, said the houses would be made available to both military and civilian personnel at a ratio of 50-50.

He also said that the mode of payment would be made known to the public at a later date.

Gen. Bashir, who said the project was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, used the occasion to announce that the estate would be for Nigerians irrespective of location, adding that it would be financed through public and private partnership.

He listed some of the facilities in the estate to include surface roads with asphalt cover, street lights, water and other essential facilities.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

In his address at the occasion, the Chairman of Betronic West Nigerian Limited, Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan, who said the housing project would be completed in 24 months, said the project would starts with the construction of 4 and 3 bedroom bungalows, and later the 4 and 3 bedroom duplexes before the detached houses will follow.

Also Speaking, Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Hon. George Alli, said the project which is first of its kind outside the state capital, was borne out of the experience he got from working with the Nigerian Army PHD limited in the past.

According to him, the project would be of great benefit to the Idoma community as it would help “reduce crime among youths. It would create wealth because internally generated revenue will increase and IGI will increase to the Otukpo council as well.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARMY

Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

— 17th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army Post Housing Development Limited (NAPHSDL), said it has concluded arrangement to build a total of 221 units housing estate worth N7.5 billion in Benue State. The housing estate, which is to be located at Otukpo, is being built in conjunction with the Otukpo Local Government Council of Benue State…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has paid glowing tributes to personnel of the Nigerian armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the Nigerian nation. Mrs. Buhari said Nigerians can never pay for the risk military officers were putting lives for the survival of the country. Mrs. Buhari, who went emotional, …

  • ATIKU

    2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku

    — 17th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State chapter, on Thursday,  announced that it would continue to pray for a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure that his presidential aspiration is realised. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani represented by his deputy,…

  • AFRICAN

    Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  

    — 17th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Baniro, has called on African leaders to invest in research to end hunger, unemployment and underdevelopment in the continent rather than depending on foreign aids. He made the call, on Thursday, at the University of Benin during the inauguration of…

  • CBN

    CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%

    — 17th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of nine per cent. This was the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday in Lagos as  announced by the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share