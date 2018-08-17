Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army Post Housing Development Limited (NAPHSDL), said it has concluded arrangement to build a total of 221 units housing estate worth N7.5 billion in Benue State.

The housing estate, which is to be located at Otukpo, is being built in conjunction with the Otukpo Local Government Council of Benue State and Betronic West Nigerian Limited.

Managing Director in charge of the Nigerian Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Brig.-Gen. Mahe Bashir, made this known in a ceremony organised to sign the agreement between the Army and officials of the Benue State government, in Abuja, said the houses would be made available to both military and civilian personnel at a ratio of 50-50.

He also said that the mode of payment would be made known to the public at a later date.

Gen. Bashir, who said the project was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, used the occasion to announce that the estate would be for Nigerians irrespective of location, adding that it would be financed through public and private partnership.

He listed some of the facilities in the estate to include surface roads with asphalt cover, street lights, water and other essential facilities.

In his address at the occasion, the Chairman of Betronic West Nigerian Limited, Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan, who said the housing project would be completed in 24 months, said the project would starts with the construction of 4 and 3 bedroom bungalows, and later the 4 and 3 bedroom duplexes before the detached houses will follow.

Also Speaking, Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Hon. George Alli, said the project which is first of its kind outside the state capital, was borne out of the experience he got from working with the Nigerian Army PHD limited in the past.

According to him, the project would be of great benefit to the Idoma community as it would help “reduce crime among youths. It would create wealth because internally generated revenue will increase and IGI will increase to the Otukpo council as well.