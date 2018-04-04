How we achieved success against Boko Haram – Buratai

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the interventions in terms of welfare for troops have helped in the success achieved by the Nigerian Army in counterinsurgency operations in the northeast.

The Army Chief made this declaration at the commissioning of the remodelled Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) Students’ hostel, Bonny Cantonment, and the NACOL Guest House at AN Barracks in Lagos.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj. Gen. Rasheed Yusuf, said that “These interventions and expansions have improved our capability and capacity to responsively discharge our constitutional roles, especially in the current counterinsurgency operations in the northeast.”

He said that old equipment of the force are being remodelled and retrofitted through innovation and technology adaptation, explaining that the construction of new barracks across the country is not only to address the current deficits but to provide office and residential accommodation to newly established units and formations

In the past three years, Buratai said, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a number of interventions in the areas of barracks renovation, procurement of new equipment, improvement on its lift capacity, construction of new barracks, rehabilitation and equipment of hospital, amongst others.

He added that in the training of personnel, “new instructors are being employed, including the re-engagement of retired and discharged personnel to enhance professional training.”

“The Nigerian Army focuses on professional training and capacity building of its personnel under a conducive environment to enhance operational efficiency,” he said.

Also speaking at the event was the Corps Commander, NACOL, Maj. Gen. Richard Duru who said that, “NACOL was established in 2002 with the mandate of training middle cadre officers in the planning, management and execution of logistics support for the Nigerian Army in joint and combined operations at formations and higher levels using modern management techniques.”

Similarly, Maj. Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke said that, “the old dilapidated structures have been remodelled, redesigned and re-equipped. The confidence of our military and civilian clients is being restored in the services available in the healthcare facilities in the Army.

“This has further translated to boosting the morale of troops engaged in various security operations within and outside the country.

“The completion of phase 11 of the upgrade and renovation of 68 NARHY will no doubt increase the capacity of the hospital in the discharge of its role as a tertiary health institution.”