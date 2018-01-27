The Sun News
Army smokes out more terrorists from Sambisa

— 27th January 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops recorded more successes in the ongoing clearance operation to route out remnants of the terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, said this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Kukasheka confirmed the killing of seven Boko Haram insurgents and destruction of 23 assorted vehicles in the operations.

He disclosed that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, on Friday attacked insurgents’ hideouts in Sambisa Forest and northern part of Borno.

He said that the troops with support of Nigerian Air Force killed seven insurgents while several others escaped with gun shot wounds, adding that the troops destroyed 11 gun trucks, 12 pick up vans and 30 bicycles while one gun truck and assorted ammunition were recovered in the operation.

Kukasheka revealed that the troops also destroyed equipment, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), traps, delay devices and make shift accommodation at Camp Zero in Sambisa.

However, the army spokesman said two soldiers sustained injuries in the operation and referred to military medical facility for treatment.

Kukasheka called on the people in the northeast region to be vigilant of fleeing wounded insurgents and report suspicious persons in their communities to the military.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, had visited the front line to commend and cheer up the soldiers.

“On Friday 26th January, 2018, the troops with effective support from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), had contact with the terrorists while advancing into Sambisa Forest.

“During the encounter and further exploitation, the troops destroyed Boko Haram terrorists equipment, make-shift accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs), Booby traps, other delaying obstacles and devices.

“The troops also neutralised seven Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

“In addition, the gallant troops recovered 1 Gun truck, 1 Anti-Aircraft Gun, 1 Machine Gun, a Pistol, large quantity of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition, a 120mm Mortar Base Plate and a Dane Gun.

“Similarly, the troops destroyed 11 Boko Haram terrorists Gun trucks, 12 Hilux vehicles, 3 Canter trucks 2 Double Barrel Rifles, 30 Bicycles, Power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and IED making workshop.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, the wounded soldiers were evacuated by Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment,” he said.

