Army sets to punish soldiers who invaded NUJ Secretariat

12th September 2017

The Nigerian Army said soldiers who invaded the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Umuahia, Abia State would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The spokesman for the 14 Brigade in Abia state, Major Oyegoke Gbadamasi said  the Commander of the 14 Brigade and the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations at the 82 Division in Enugu promptly waded into the matter after the invasion and resolved amicably with the NUJ.

He said in terse statement that, “what happened was that while the soldiers on patrol near the Abia State NUJ Secretariat, they noticed some people filming them. Unfortunately, they seized and damaged their recording devices; an iPad and 2 mobile phones.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the items belongs to journalists on their legitimate duties. Consequently, the Commander 14 Brigade and Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division waded into the matter which has since been resolved amicably.

“In addition, the soldiers involved will face disciplinary action.”

Also narrating the stories of the invasion, journalists at the secretariat said the soldiers claimed they saw somebody taking photographs of them from the building and without concrete evidence attacked us .
The Chairman of Council Mr. John Emejor has confirmed the incident.
Emejor lamented the attack by the soldiers saying that a National officer of the Union Ezeogo Bonny Okoro was slapped by one of the Soldiers.
He said: “Our press centre was invaded by soldiers, two Journalists lost their IPads and phones, while a national leader in the office was attacked.
“Our stand is that those involved in this attack on innocent Journalists should be fished out and punished in line with the constitution of the Country.”

 

 

Philip Nwosu

  1. patrick Nnanna 12th September 2017 at 11:15 pm
    .Where in the Nigerian constitution or military constitution that soldiers should not be videod or one should not take them pictures that warrant them going inside NUJ office to destroy their personal and private belongings.What Army spokesman is saying is absolutely nonsense because they have done what they came for.(That is constructive engagement.)But note that Nigerian Army has been unable to contain Boko Haram, and Buhari thinks that he can use south East as a war front if another war happends to break.In the world today,no more war fronts but targets would be met.Nigerian Army intimidating people in Umuahia and other cities in the south East is just a provocation and also ignorance of the people.

    Buhari has really exposed himself that people will Understand that Tunde Idiagbon was the good brain behind their good name during the duo military admnistration.

