Home / Cover / National / Army rescue 46 captives, destroy fortified Boko Haram camp in Sambisa

Army rescue 46 captives, destroy fortified Boko Haram camp in Sambisa

— 13th February 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops had rescued 46 captives and destroyed a highly fortified Boko Haram insurgents’ camp deep inside Sambisa forest as part of its ongoing “clearance operation” .

Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, “Operation Lafiya Dole”,  disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said that the troops under Operation Deep Punch II penetrated deep into the forest and cleared all known insurgents’ enclaves including a fortified ‘Sabil Huda’ camp.

He said that the troops neutralised several insurgents, destroyed various makeshift accommodation and recovered high calibre ammunition.

“On Monday Feb.12, 2018 the troops dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from one of their highly fortified hideouts around S-Shape part of the Sambisa forest close to Sabil Huda, believed to be one of their prized hideouts.

“During the fierce offensive supported by Nigerian Air Force, the resilient troops neutralised quite a number of Boko Haram terrorists and captured major armaments including two Spartan Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), one truck and one laptop computer belonging to the insurgents.

“The gallant troops also destroyed 8 gun trucks; several tents, rescued 19 women and 27 children from the enclave”.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 12:39 pm
    There is nothing call Boko Haram in this territory of the natives. Fulanis are the only criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, so-called military, police etc. are the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists use to attack natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. Kanuris etc. nickname Boko Haram are natives on their God given native land fighting against fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. Natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, are fighting war of the same purpose against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. use to kill natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 8:11 pm
    The brainwashed illiterate fools- terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. should know the war is about Kanuris etc. who are natives of this territory of the natives on their God given native land fighting war against fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- a war of the same purpose natives of this territory of the natives are fighting against the same enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be accomplished with the Sword. What makes the brainwashed illiterate fools- terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. think they can defeat the Kanuris etc. in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics? If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

