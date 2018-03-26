The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias

Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias

— 26th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has described the statement attributed to former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, that the military was providing cover and colluding with militias and other criminal groups to attack and kill innocent Nigerians across the country, as “unfortunate.”

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statemen at the weekend, said while the Army would not want to join issues with the elder statesman, it called on law-abiding people of Taraba State, Danjuma’s home state, to go about their lawful duties.

Chukwu, in the statement, said, “the attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in which he categorically asserted that the armed forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.  

“He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves.  

“The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central region of the country.

“While the Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the elder statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba people and the Nigerian public:

“The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authorities, whenever called upon to do so.  In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex Ayem Akpatuma was authorised and troops deployed to curb the menace of the herdsmen-farmers’ conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central region, among others.

“It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex Ayem Akpatuma have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians.

“The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State.  For instance, a gallant non-commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on March 16, 2018, in Takum, Taraba State, by criminal elements.

“It is noteworthy to state that, at the inception of Ex Ayem Akpatuma, the Taraba State government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers’ crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law-abiding, as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.  Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their life and property, irrespective of his/her person.”

