Army recovers more corpses, skulls in ex-militant leader Don Waney’s den

…Intensifies manhunt of gang leader

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday night, recovered more corpses and skulls from the den of a former militant leader, General Don Waney, in Aligwu community, Omoku, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

The decomposed bodies and skulls were recovered, on Wednesday, after the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Enobong Udoh, led men of the Division to comb the evil forest where the notorious kidnap kingpin used as shrine and graveyard.

This was even as the Army has launched a manhunt of the former militant leader who embraced the Rivers State Amnesty programme in October 2016.

On Monday, a combined security operatives had exhumed several skulls, bones and other parts of human body from the forest behind his camp.

The Army was assisted in the recoveries by men of the local vigilance, known as ONELGA Security, Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC).

The operation lasted for several houses, after a combined security team, had on Monday, invaded General Waney’s camp, following reported cases of killing, kidnapping, robbery and other heinous crimes perpetrated by notorious group.

After the operation, the GOC and his team , as well as the ONELGA Caretaker Committee Chairman, Barr. Osi Olisa, paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Nnam Obi, where they held close-door meeting for hours.

Spokesman of the Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, after the operation, Army would hand over property and other items recovered to the State government and other appropriate agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

Addressing newsmen, the CTC Chairman, Barr. Olisa, commended the Nigerian Army for the action they carried against Waney and his group.

Olisa also expressed confidence in the power of the OSPAC, to tackle insecurity in the LGA.

He said: “What has happened is a welcome development. What you have now is a situation where the Nigerian Army has performed their traditional duty, which is secure lives and property of the people.

“The recoveries that were made by security operatives are for humanity to appreciate the reality that is with us in our environment.

“The activities of the group speak for itself. OSPAC is there to secure the council. And there is nobody, whatsoever, that can withstand the strength of the group, by the grace of God”, Olisa expressed.

Meanwhile, other items recovered from Waney’s camp included arms and ammunition, military camouflages, bags of gun powder, motorcycles and cash.