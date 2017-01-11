Army recovers bodies of 16 personnel missing in action

NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration— 14th January 2017
From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is collaborating with an oil service company, Schlumberger, in the deployment of state-of-the-art technology in the ongoing search for commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other parts of the inland sedimentary basins. In an interview published in the latest edition of…
Nigeria is in very big trouble regarding BH but we dont seem to realise it. With all the claims about dessimation of the group by government, BH still stage attacks against our forces, slaughter our men like sheep and goats and are still holding onto our girls. What is really happening? All over the world, fight against terrorists is based on information and intelligence. Infact, it is intelligence, intelligence and intelligence. What has happened to our intelligence agencies? military intelligence, Defence intelligence agency, SSS, etc. It appears what is happening to Nigeria presently is failure of intelligence. By the way, who is Shekau? Are we sure he is a human being, a Nigerian or a foreigner masquerading as a Nigerian? So heartless and blood thirsty. If he is a Nigerian, from which local government? From which village and from which family? What is the background of the man that has fought Nigeria, the gaint of Africa, so called, to a standstill for over 6 years and still fighting. Who knows him personally? It is very rare to hear about this blood thirsty monster and yet he has kept the whole country panting for this long! I have not read any detailed profile of Shekau ever since he started his own brand of jihad, and I wonder if there’s any Nigerian that has. I have not heard the amount of pounds or dollars or even Naira put on his head as was done to Buka Suka Dimka in 1976? Osama Bin Laden’s full profile, family background, education pursuit etc was well known to the whole world. Why is Shekau’s profile being kept secret? At least, we have seen his ugly face, but how many Nigerians can tell us about him or that they know him? The absence of positive answers to these questions makes the whole issue of BH very suspicious. Is he hiding in the sky with over 190 of our girls, even when his fortress in Sambisa forest has been dislodged? Methink the Federal government and North East governors have a lot to explain to Nigerian people. They are hiding a lot from us. But like my friend will say ‘ lie lie get end . When lies finish for mouth, the truth will start coming out’ Time will tell.