Army recovers bodies of 16 personnel missing in action

The Nigerian Army said it had recovered corpses of “one officer and 15 soldiers’’ earlier declared “Missing in Action” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on Oct. 16, 2016.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this at a weekly review of Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Wednesday, January 11.

“The corpses were recovered along Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri.

“Among the recovered corpses was that of Lt.-Col. K Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer (CO) of 223 Tank Battalion.

“They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours,’’ Irabor said.

