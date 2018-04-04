The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Army pushes back on claim soldiers beat Taraba man to death
4th April 2018 - Austrian govt bans headscarf for girls
4th April 2018 - Pope Francis to visit Algeria
4th April 2018 - BREAKING: APC govs succumb to Buhari, vow to abide by Constitution
4th April 2018 - JUST IN: Wednesday’s FEC meeting put off, NSC holds instead
4th April 2018 - JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63
4th April 2018 - Turkish, Iranian leaders meet ahead of Syria summit with Russia
4th April 2018 - Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC
4th April 2018 - Saudis to pay if they want US troops to stay in Syria, says Trump
4th April 2018 - Vegan activist Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooting suspect
Home / Cover / National / Army pushes back on claim soldiers beat Taraba man to death
excercise ayem akpatuma army DEATH

Army pushes back on claim soldiers beat Taraba man to death

— 4th April 2018

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday disputed a claim that its soldiers beat a 27-year-old Taraba man, Yusuf Haruna, to death, as reported by Daily Sun online Monday, April 2. The allegations were leveled against soldiers deployed in the ongoing Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA by the father of the deceased.

In a press statement released and posted in a Twitter thread, Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu denied the claims and explained in detail what happened to Haruna, saying the “allegation is misleading and untrue” and that the Army wishes to set the record straight.

Daily Sun had reported a claim by the family of the deceased alleging that soldiers of the Nigerian Army had beaten Haruna to death.

At the time of the report, the claim could not be verified by the Army, who gave a promise that it would look into it and offer a response. However, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu did not return subsequent calls to his line before Daily Sun published the allegations as stated in the body of our report.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th April 2018 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

excercise ayem akpatuma army DEATH

Army pushes back on claim soldiers beat Taraba man to death

— 4th April 2018

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday disputed a claim that its soldiers beat a 27-year-old Taraba man, Yusuf Haruna, to death, as reported by Daily Sun online Monday, April 2. The allegations were leveled against soldiers deployed in the ongoing Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA by the father of the deceased. In a press statement released and posted in a Twitter…

  • BREAKING: APC govs succumb to Buhari, vow to abide by Constitution

    — 4th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Five governors on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Wednesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the President Villa, Abuja, with a resolve to abide by the party’s constitution and hold Ward congresses. Tuesday meeting with the President had ended in deadlock. The governors of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari,…

  • JUST IN: Wednesday’s FEC meeting put off, NSC holds instead

    — 4th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is not holding today, but President Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) by noon. The NSC meeting normally holds on Mondays but the Federal Government had declared March 30 and Monday, April 2 as public holiday because of…

  • JUST IN: Senator Mustapha Bukar dies at 63

    — 4th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital market, Sen. Mustapha Bukar, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Katsina State, is dead. Sen. Bukar, who was Madawakin Daura, died around 10.00a.m. on Wednesday, following an illness. He was believed to be one of the Pro-APC senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari in…

  • Nigerian Embassy sacks 15 local staff in Washington DC

    — 4th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, has disengaged some 15 local workers at the embassy. Senior officials at the embassy told NAN that the benefits of the 15 local workers would be paid soon. They said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, approved the disengagement of the workers due to some ongoing rationalisation of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share