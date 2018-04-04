Army pushes back on claim soldiers beat Taraba man to death
— 4th April 2018
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday disputed a claim that its soldiers beat a 27-year-old Taraba man, Yusuf Haruna, to death, as reported by Daily Sun online Monday, April 2. The allegations were leveled against soldiers deployed in the ongoing Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA by the father of the deceased.
In a press statement released and posted in a Twitter thread, Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu denied the claims and explained in detail what happened to Haruna, saying the “allegation is misleading and untrue” and that the Army wishes to set the record straight.
Daily Sun had reported a claim by the family of the deceased alleging that soldiers of the Nigerian Army had beaten Haruna to death.
At the time of the report, the claim could not be verified by the Army, who gave a promise that it would look into it and offer a response. However, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu did not return subsequent calls to his line before Daily Sun published the allegations as stated in the body of our report.
