Army promotes Diya, 122 senior officers

— 21st October 2017

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 123 senior officers, including 66 Lieutenant Colonels and 57 Majors to the next rank.
Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman on Saturday, said the promotion followed the recommendation of the Army Promotion Board 3 and 4 “as reflected in the 2017 Nigerian Army Forecast of Events.”
Usman listed some of the beneficiaries in the category of those elevated to Colonel as the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Lt.- Col. K.M Samuel and Lt.-Col. O.O Diya of 707 Special Forces Brigade.
Others, he said are Lt.- Col.l A.M Tukur, Commanding Officer of 119 Task Force Battalion, Lt.-Col. M.B Shehu, Commanding Officer 158 Battalion and Lt.-Col. K.C Uwa, Commanding Officer 146 Battalion.
According to him, one other officer, late Lt.-Col. Aliyu Suleman was promoted, posthumously.
“Promoted Lieutenant Colonel is the Acting Commanding Officer of 115 Task Force Battalion, Major MD Olaseni, and Acting Commanding Officer of 151 Task Force Battalion, Major OJ Okwoli, amongst others,” he said. (NAN)

