Army promotes 3,729 soldiers for fighting insurgency, others

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 3,729 soldiers currently engaged in the counter insurgency war in the North East and other internal security operations across the country.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known said the beneficiaries are the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who participated in the army’s Operation Deep Punch II in Sambisa Forest.

General Chukwu, in a statement, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai approved the special promotion for the troops “in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.”

The army spokesman in statement made available to Daily Sun, said “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has approved the release of special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who participated in Operation DEEP PUNCH II in Sambisa Forest.

“This is in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.

“A breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants.

” Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.