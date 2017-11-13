Army probes shooting of officer, soldier in Borno

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says it has constituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), at Chibok, Borno State, on Sunday.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known, said the board was expected to turn in its report and findings in one week.

Gen. Usman, in a statement issued on Sunday evwning, while describing the death of both the officer and the soldier as ‘painful and a great loss to the unit and the Nigerian Army’, said the Nigerian Army remained a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor.

The statement, said “Headquarters of 26 Brigade Nigerian Army has instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), deployed on duty at Chibok, Borno State earlier today Sunday, 12th November 2017.

“At about 12.50pm today, the unit received a report that a Staff was seen to be drunk and misbehaving to civilians.

” An officer was despatched to the scene with a view to bring him back to base.

“The officer did his best but the SNCO refused several entreaties to calm him and be disarmed by the superior officer. “Unfortunately, the Staff Sergeant shot the officer dead and then killed himself. Their remains have since been evacuated to a military facility. “The BOI is expected investigate the incident and promptly turn in its report and findings in one week.

“The Nigerian Army is a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor.

“The death of the officer and the Staff Sergeant is painful and a great loss to the unit and the Nigerian Army.