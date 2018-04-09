The Sun News
BREAKING: Nigerian Army probes Danjuma’s allegations

— 9th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has set up a high powered committee to investigate allegations made by former Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colliding with armed militants to kill innocent citizens across the country.

The eight-member committee has Major-General John Nimyel as chairman, while Colonel Gambo Mohammed is to serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee are Brigadier-Generals Saka Abubakar, Sani Mohammed, Kayode Olajide, Alexander Ridley and Stanly Eze.

Also on the committee are Abudu Aladoja from the Nigerian Bar Association, and Mrs. Comfort David from the Civil Society Organization.

Inaugurating the committee at Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, who said the members were selected based on their track record, charged them to thoroughly investigate and unravel the allegations made by the former army chief.

Buratai, who described the allegations as a burning national issue, urged the team to visit Taraba State and other states where allegations over misconduct of soldiers have been reported.

He also charged the committee to travel far and wide and meet with stakeholders meeting and local communities so as to come up with a comprehensive report.

Details later

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th April 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Comedy of the brainwashed vanquished cowards who can only fool themselves as brainwashed illiterate fools, not this generation natives of this territory natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc- they are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Only the Sword decides. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

