BREAKING: Nigerian Army probes Danjuma’s allegations
— 9th April 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has set up a high powered committee to investigate allegations made by former Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colliding with armed militants to kill innocent citizens across the country.
The eight-member committee has Major-General John Nimyel as chairman, while Colonel Gambo Mohammed is to serve as secretary.
Other members of the committee are Brigadier-Generals Saka Abubakar, Sani Mohammed, Kayode Olajide, Alexander Ridley and Stanly Eze.
Also on the committee are Abudu Aladoja from the Nigerian Bar Association, and Mrs. Comfort David from the Civil Society Organization.
Inaugurating the committee at Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, who said the members were selected based on their track record, charged them to thoroughly investigate and unravel the allegations made by the former army chief.
Buratai, who described the allegations as a burning national issue, urged the team to visit Taraba State and other states where allegations over misconduct of soldiers have been reported.
He also charged the committee to travel far and wide and meet with stakeholders meeting and local communities so as to come up with a comprehensive report.
