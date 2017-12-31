The Sun News
Army to investigate alleged extortion by soldiers

— 31st December 2017

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Sunday that the order followed the complaint by a man, who identified himself as “DanBorno” on his Twitter account.

According to Usman, DanBorno alleged soldiers collected N300,000 from each truck driver to escort the long queue of vehicles on that road.

“The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers

“Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y. Buratai has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“It would not tolerate any act of misdemeanour by any of its personnel.

“Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier,” he said.

The army spokesman also called on the members of the public, especially affected individuals in Borno to cooperate and volunteer information to the investigation team. (NAN)

Shehu of Borno praises Buhari’s leadership in fighting Boko Haram

— 31st December 2017

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, has commendedPresident Buhari on his commitment to ending the Boko Haram insurgency. Garbai said this during a courtesy visit by Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas. He said the President had demonstrated great political will to end the insurgency and to address the humanitarian crisis…

  • Low activity at Abuja airport ahead of New Year’s

    — 31st December 2017

    The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday recorded a drop in passenger movement ahead of the New year celebration. Most passengers in the past few days suffered flight delays and cancellations due to bad weather conditions across the country. Few flight announcements were made while fewer passengers were seen at the arrival and departure…

  • Police confirm kidnap of Taraba lawmaker

    — 31st December 2017

    The Taraba Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a state legislator, Mr. Hosea Ibi by three unidentified gunmen. Ibi represents Takum 1 in the State House of Assembly. The command’s spokesman, Mr. David Misal said in Jalingo, the capital, that Ibi was kidnapped in Takum, his hometown Saturday night. “ I can confirm…

  • New Year: Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on unity

    — 31st December 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians  to renew their commitment to the unity and progress of the country. Describing Nigerians as a people of common destiny in his New year message, the Speaker called on  Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year…

  • Scarcity: Black market petrol booms in Kano

    — 31st December 2017

    Black market petrol is booming in Kano as the scarcity of the product persists. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many filling stations in the commercial city have shut down with the exception of the NNPC Mega station at Hotoro area and the few stations owned by a popular marketer, AA Rano. A…

